Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner looks fully healthy in an easy U.S. Open win to begin his title defense
Ralphie
Colorado’s live mascot Ralphie VI retires from field, replacement in training
Billy Edwards Jr
Switching schools doesn’t mean switching conferences for some QBs

Top Clips

deega_budds_creek_bm.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Alabama, West Virginia agree to cancel 2026-27 series and schedule Group of Five opponents

  
Published August 26, 2025 04:32 PM

Alabama and West Virginia mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home series that had been scheduled for 2026 and 2027, the schools announced.

Alabama said it was making adjustments to its nonconference schedule in response to the announcement that the Southeastern Conference would go from playing eight to nine league games starting in 2026.

West Virginia said it wanted to align with the scheduling philosophy followed by many teams contending for a College Football Playoff berth. That means playing a fellow power-conference opponent, one from the Group of Five and one from the second-tier Football Championship Subdivision.

Alabama will now play East Carolina on Sept. 5, 2026, as well as South Florida on Sept. 12 and Florida State on Sept. 19. West Virginia now plays Coastal Carolina on Sept. 5, UT-Martin on Sept. 12 and Virginia on Sept. 19.