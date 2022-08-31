ALLSTATE EXPANDS ITS COLLEGE FOOTBALL FOOTPRINT WITH NOTRE DAME AND NBC SPORTS PARTNERSHIP

NOTRE DAME, IN and NORTHBROOK, IL – August 31, 2022 – Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NDGP), the multimedia rightsholder for the University of Notre Dame Athletics Department, today announced an expanded multiyear affiliation with the Allstate (NYSE: ALL) Corporation, which will become a Championship Partner of the program. Through its enhanced partnership, Allstate and Notre Dame will collaborate on new community focused initiatives as well as virtually displaying its digital branding on field goal nets during Notre Dame Football broadcasts on NBC and Peacock.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Allstate, a leading brand in sports and their industry,” said University of Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “Having the opportunity to bring together two of our great partners, NBC and Allstate, that support collegiate athletics at the highest levels was something we couldn’t pass up.”

In addition to Allstate’s unique in-game digitally infused field goal nets during home games, the brand will appear on physical nets at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on October 8 when Notre Dame takes on BYU in the 2022 Shamrock Series on NBC and Peacock.

“As Allstate kicks off its 17th year supporting college football nationwide, we could not be more excited to partner with one of the sport’s most iconic brands: the Notre Dame Fighting Irish,” said Allstate’s Director of Sponsorships and Consumer Engagement, Dan Keats.

“We’re excited to welcome Allstate as a fully-integrated partner into our Notre Dame Football broadcasts, expanding from advertisements to virtual on-field signage and presenting partner of our halftime show,” said Peter Lazarus, EVP, Ad Sales, NBC Sports. “This is the perfect example of how our three-decade relationship with Notre Dame can bring Championship-level benefits to sponsors, viewers and fans.”

Notre Dame Global Partnerships, a joint venture between Legends and JMI Sports, facilitated the partnership.



###

