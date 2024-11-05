Carson Beck retains Kirby Smart’s confidence as leader of No. 2 Georgia’s offense despite interceptions

ATHENS, Ga. — A string of eight interceptions in No. 2 Georgia’s last three games hasn’t endangered Carson Beck’s standing as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.

The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) have overcome the turnovers to win four consecutive games as they prepare for a visit to No. 16 Mississippi (7-2, 3-2). Coach Kirby Smart said his review of a 34-20 win at Florida left him feeling encouraged about Beck’s performance.

“I was more pleased after watching the tape than anything,” Smart said. “Out of 73 snaps he had 68 really good winning decisions.”

Beck completed 25 of 40 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions against Florida. He threw two interceptions in the first half and Florida led 13-6 at halftime. Beck finished strong as Georgia outscored the Gators 28-7 in the second half.

Even so, the strong-armed Beck acknowledged he must make better decisions and avoid forcing passes.

“It’s an in-game, decision-making thing,” Beck said after the game. “There’s times where it’s OK to throw it away if it’s not there. That’s something I think I did a lot better last year. … That’s just me out there trying to compete and trying to make a play.”

Beck began the season rated as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. The senior’s projection as a possible first-round pick in the NFL draft has taken a hit as he has passed for 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while completing 190 of 290 passes for 2,302 yards.

Beck threw 24 touchdown passes with six interceptions as a junior while completing 72.4% of his passes. He has completed 65.5% of his passes this season and has back-to-back games with three interceptions.

“The difference in the stats is more indicative of the type of games we’ve played in,” Smart said, adding Beck’s numbers are “skewed” because “we threw the ball the entire second half” in the team’s 41-34 loss at Alabama on Sept. 26.

Beck completed 27 of 50 passes for 439 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions against Alabama. It was his first career game with more than one interception, but now he’s working to end a streak of three multi-interception games.

Tight end Ben Yurosek said Beck’s teammates are not worried about the turnover streak.

“It’s not just me,” Yurosek said. “It’s the whole entire team. We’ve got the full support for Carson. We trust him and we know the way he prepares and practices. We have full support behind him. Not one moment of disbelief with our quarterback.”

It may be even more important that Beck still believes in himself.

“No matter what, I’m going to keep coming every single play, no matter what happened on the play before,” Beck said. “I’ve always been resilient in that way and when the team needs me, I’m going to bring that.

“Obviously I’m going to watch the film and see what I can correct. In the future I have to be better and that’s exactly what is going to happen.”

Smart said Beck’s resiliency is one of his strengths.

“He’s done a good job of overcoming mistakes he has had,” Smart said. “... Resiliency is a huge trait. I think he continues to show that. I think it’s a good thing.”