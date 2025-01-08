 Skip navigation
Top News

Coastal Carolina hires record-setting quarterback Grayson McCall as an offensive analyst

  
Published January 8, 2025 11:50 AM
Grayson McCall

Sep 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) sets to throw a pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

CONWAY, S.C. — Grayson McCall, the record-setting Coastal Carolina quarterback who was forced to give up football because of concussions, is joining the Chanticleers’ staff.

Coach Tim Beck announced that McCall would work as an offensive analyst under new coordinator Drew Hollingshead.

“So fired up to come back home!” McCall said in a statement. “I’m very thankful for Coach Beck and Coach Hollingshead for giving me such a great opportunity. Can’t wait to light up the scoreboard in Brooks (Stadium) just like old times!!! Chants Up!”

McCall threw for 10,005 yards in 42 games at Coastal Carolina from 2019-23 with 88 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He was Sun Belt Conference player of the year in 2020, ’21 and ’22 and threw a touchdown pass in 23 straight games over two seasons.

He transferred to North Carolina State for the 2024 season and appeared in only four games. He had concussion issues dating to his time at Coastal Carolina, and in October he announced he was finished playing after getting knocked out of two games.

“Thrilled to be able to welcome Grayson McCall back home to Teal Nation,” Beck said. “I have spoken before on the immeasurable impact he made here — both on the game and in our community — and we couldn’t be more excited that he will start his coaching career at Coastal.”