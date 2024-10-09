Deion Sanders reminds team not to be surprised by 4-1 start as Colorado prepares for No. 18 Kansas State

BOULDER, Colo. — Some coaches might downplay a 4-1 start. Not Deion Sanders.

Colorado’s coach took time to remind his players of just how well they’re playing and not to be surprised by it.

Some coaches also might mute the outside noise. Again, not Sanders. He hears everything, which was a bit negative early on in the season but is now much more favorable. He’s taking it all in stride — or trying to, anyway.

“As quick as they jump on, they can jump off. As quick as they support, they try to dismantle. As quick as they love, they could hate,” Sanders said as his team returned from a bye week and prepares to host No. 18 Kansas State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12). “I really don’t get into that. I definitely know who said what for my purposes.”

He’s taking note of this: Colorado (4-1, 2-0) is on a three-game winning streak that has it contending for a Big 12 title. His message to the team is don’t let the success be a surprise.

“How can you be surprised that you’re winning in life?” Sanders said. “How can you be surprised with the expectation you have for yourself? The only way you can be surprised is if you didn’t expect it.”

Sanders certainly expected it. He just wishes he could have a mulligan for a 28-10 loss at Nebraska on Sept. 7.

“Some of us are still upset about the Nebraska game,” Sanders said. “Because we felt like we weren’t where we are then, where we are right now. ... When we practice like we do, prepare like we do, we expect the results.”

The Buffaloes have a big test this weekend against the Wildcats and their explosive offense led by quarterback Avery Johnson. Colorado’s defense will be at full strength, with safety Shilo Sanders returning from a forearm injury (he’s wearing a rubber cast).

Since Shilo, the coach’s older son, went out against Nebraska, the team has knocked off Colorado State, Baylor and Central Florida.

Deion Sanders’ advice to his squad: Just keep grinding.

“I don’t want them to be lackadaisical thinking this is easy, because a win don’t care who attains it,” Sanders said. “It has no mind, no memory, no whatsoever. It does not care. So it might as well be us if it has no care and no feelings.”

Sanders got a ringing endorsement from athletic director Rick George, who likes what he sees from attendance (two straight years of selling out season tickets), games appearing on major networks and the product on the field.

“We hope that ‘Coach Prime’ finishes his career here,” George said. “He can do significant things for us long-term with longevity. He and I are on the same page about where we want this program to go.”

For the record, Sanders has no animosity toward Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards, who left Boulder after last season. Sanders roots for Edwards — just not this weekend.

“Everybody who leaves here in the right manner, as well as just leaves period, I want them to be successful,” Sanders said. “I just hate when guys make those decisions and they leave and they shoot back at us. ... So I thank him for not being that guy. We had some great moments, and he’s going to have many more great moments.”

The baseball playoffs had Sanders reminiscing about attending Kansas City Royals spring training games in Fort Myers, Florida, as a kid. A fan of George Brett, Amos Otis and a host of others, Sanders would to skip school in an effort to outrace everyone for home run balls. Then, he’d sell them.

“That was my hustle,” Sanders cracked. “I used to always make sure I brought the teacher my best ball.”

Sanders was drafted by the Royals in the sixth round out of high school. It was the advice of the late Dick Howser that helped shape the course of his career.

“He was the one that said, ‘I hear you’re pretty good football player. I would go to college, and we’ll draft you again,’” Sanders recounted. “That’s why I went and played football, because they offered me a substantial amount of money.”

He found success on both fields. He became a Pro Football Hall of Fame member as an elite cornerback, receiver and returner, and he played nine major league seasons.

Just don’t compare him to Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes’ two-way standout who’s worked himself into Heisman contention.

“It’s not me against Travis,” Sanders said. “It’s his turn now. I want him to have all the accolades, all the praise, all the love, all the attention, all the focus that he desires.”

Same with his team.

“We’re happy where we are,” Sanders said. “But we’re a long way from where we want to be.”