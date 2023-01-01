Finalists Selected for 2023 All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced the finalists for the prestigious All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.
The All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year winner will be named during the 2023 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 6th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Paris Johnson Jr., Caleb Williams, and Garrett Wilson.
This year’s finalists are:
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Drayk Bowen
|LB
|Andrean High School
|Merrillville
|IN
|Jamari Johnson
|WR
|Inglewood High School
|Inglewood
|CA
|Walker Lyons
|TE
|Folsom High School
|Folsom
|CA
|Caleb Presley
|DB
|Rainier Beach High School
|Seattle
|WA
|Grant Rountree
|LS
|Wilson Central High School
|Lebanon
|GA
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 533 draft picks; 86 Super Bowl champions; 193 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).