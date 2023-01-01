Finalists Selected for 2023 All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced the finalists for the prestigious All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

The All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year winner will be named during the 2023 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 6th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Paris Johnson Jr., Caleb Williams, and Garrett Wilson.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME POSITION SCHOOL CITY STATE Drayk Bowen LB Andrean High School Merrillville IN Jamari Johnson WR Inglewood High School Inglewood CA Walker Lyons TE Folsom High School Folsom CA Caleb Presley DB Rainier Beach High School Seattle WA Grant Rountree LS Wilson Central High School Lebanon GA

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 533 draft picks; 86 Super Bowl champions; 193 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).