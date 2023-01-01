 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

Top Clips

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

Top Clips

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Finalists Selected for 2023 All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year

  
Published January 1, 2023 11:06 AM
The All-American Bowl announced the finalists for the prestigious All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year,finalists selected epitomize a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

The All-American Bowl announced the finalists for the prestigious All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year,finalists selected epitomize a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced the finalists for the prestigious All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year. Each finalist selected epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

The All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year winner will be named during the 2023 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 6th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Paris Johnson Jr., Caleb Williams, and Garrett Wilson.

This year’s finalists are:

NAMEPOSITIONSCHOOLCITYSTATE
Drayk BowenLBAndrean High SchoolMerrillvilleIN
Jamari JohnsonWRInglewood High SchoolInglewoodCA
Walker LyonsTEFolsom High SchoolFolsomCA
Caleb PresleyDBRainier Beach High SchoolSeattleWA
Grant RountreeLSWilson Central High SchoolLebanonGA

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 533 draft picks; 86 Super Bowl champions; 193 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).