2014 La Fleche Wallonne
Ferrand-Prévôt takes lead at women's Tour de France after commanding stage win
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol - Practice
Iowa starting lineup: Chase Briscoe scores 6th NASCAR Cup pole of the season
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

Florida QB DJ Lagway practices for first time in camp while recovering from calf injury

  
Published August 2, 2025 04:04 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway practiced Saturday for the first time since camp opened, a sign of progress for the highly touted and oft-injured sophomore.

Lagway is dealing with a strained calf and was expected to take limited practice reps. He wore a sleeve on his left leg, the same one that caused him to miss a game and a half last season. He strained a hamstring against rival Georgia and missed the following week’s game at Texas.

Coach Billy Napier has offered no timetable on his star player’s return. It’s the latest injury issue for Lagway, who missed spring practice with a shoulder injury after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

The Gators opened training camp Wednesday. Napier, unlike in previous years, closed viewing periods to media for the first three days.

Lagway, who went 6-1 in seven starts as a freshman in 2024, is widely considered a Heisman Trophy contender heading into this season. But he’s barely been on the field at a time when he could be making significant strides.

He was limited during spring practice because of the right shoulder injury that could eventually need surgery. He resumed throwing in late April and said earlier this month at Southeastern Conference media days he would fully participate in camp.

But then he strained a calf muscle while running with the team last week.

Lagway completed 60% of his passes for 1,915 yards, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2024. He took over the starting role after Graham Mertz tore a knee ligament at Tennessee in October.

Behind Lagway are journeyman Harrison Bailey and sophomore Aidan Warner. Bailey played at Tennessee, UNLV and Louisville before transferring to Florida earlier this year. Warner subbed for Lagway last year and was mostly ineffective.