Former Wisconsin WR Markus Allen won’t face charges if he meets terms of prosecution agreement

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Wisconsin WR Markus Allen won’t face charges if he meets terms of prosecution agreement

  
Published June 27, 2023 01:12 PM
New Mexico State v Wisconsin

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Markus Allen #4 of the Wisconsin Badgers before the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Markus Allen, a former Wisconsin wide receiver now in the transfer portal, won’t have to face charges in connection with his April 29 arrest as long as he meets the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Dane County district attorney Ismael Ozanne said Monday that “the case will not be issued” if Allen completes the terms of what Ozanne referred to as a “pre-charge referral.”

Allen was one of over 40 people arrested at an April 29 block party. He has since announced he is entering the transfer portal and no longer is included in the 2023 roster on Wisconsin’s website.

Madison police said they were arresting Allen on a municipal ordinance violation for possessing open alcohol on public property when a search of his backpack revealed a gun that had been listed as stolen. At a news conference in the days after the block party, police didn’t provide any details on who might have stolen it or how Allen came into possession of it.

Allen caught seven passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in six games last season.

Allen entered the transfer portal midway through last season and posted on social media he was transferring to Minnesota, but he ended up staying at Wisconsin. Allen tweeted Friday that he’s back in the transfer portal.