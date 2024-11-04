 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons
Sunday Aftermath: The Cowboys’ struggles, WR injuries, JSN’s eruption and more
Alix Klineman
Alix Klineman announces beach volleyball retirement
Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
Stock Up, Stock Down: Justin Herbert trending up, while Jordan Love, Dak Prescott struggle

Top Clips

DPSKelce.jpg
Gonzalez on why Kelce is best tight end ever
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241104.jpg
Week 9 MNF best bets: Target Mahomes, Hopkins
nbc_ffhh_snfandinjuries_241104.jpg
‘Flacco magic’ is no more after Week 9 loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons
Sunday Aftermath: The Cowboys’ struggles, WR injuries, JSN’s eruption and more
Alix Klineman
Alix Klineman announces beach volleyball retirement
Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
Stock Up, Stock Down: Justin Herbert trending up, while Jordan Love, Dak Prescott struggle

Top Clips

DPSKelce.jpg
Gonzalez on why Kelce is best tight end ever
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241104.jpg
Week 9 MNF best bets: Target Mahomes, Hopkins
nbc_ffhh_snfandinjuries_241104.jpg
‘Flacco magic’ is no more after Week 9 loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reviews officer altercations with fans at Georgia-Florida game

  
Published November 4, 2024 12:12 PM
Florida Georgia

Fans use lights on cell phones during the start of the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union/Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reviewing online videos that show police officers punching fans during the Florida-Georgia game at EverBank Stadium.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said she has spoken to Sheriff T.K. Waters regarding altercations at the rivalry game known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

“I’m aware of several disturbing videos circulating from (Saturday’s) game,” Deegan posted on X. “We are awaiting the outcome of that investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it won’t comment until its review is complete.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards Division is aware of the videos circulating from the Georgia-Florida football game. Administrative reviews of the incidents are being opened. As such, the agency will not comment until all facts are known and the reviews have been completed,” the office said.

One video shows two officers struggling with two spectators in the stands. Surrounding fans could be heard screaming at officers to stop.

A second video shows an argument between a man and two JSO officers escalate into a fight that left the man with his face bloodied and handcuffed after being shot repeatedly with a stun gun.

Neither video showed circumstances that led to the confrontations.