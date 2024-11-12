Josh Heupel says No. 6 Tennessee should have QB Nico Iamaleava against No. 11 Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Josh Heupel said No. 6 Tennessee should have quarterback Nico Iamaleava available on when the Vols visit 11th-ranked Georgia.

Iamaleava left the 33-14 win over Mississippi State late in the first half after taking a hard hit from safety Isaac Smith. Iamaleava was 8 of 13 for 174 yards with two touchdowns when he left with a 20-7 lead. Backup Gaston Moore finished the game at quarterback.

Heupel said Iamaleava was with the Vols and had a “really good day.”

“Feel like he’ll be in great shape for Saturday, but you guys can monitor the report that comes out on Wednesday and track it through the week,” Heupel said of the Southeastern Conference’s injury report. “But I certainly feel like he’ll be in a good spot.”

The Volunteers (8-1, 5-1) currrently sit atop the Southeastern Conference standings as one of three teams with only one loss in league play tied with No. 15 Texas A&M with a 5-1 record. Georgia (7-2, 5-2) is an 8 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM.com.