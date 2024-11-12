 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirby Smart
Georgia’s Kirby Smart calls his backup safety an ‘idiot’ for appearing to celebrate loss to Ole Miss
Que Robinson
Alabama loses edge rusher Que Robinson to season-ending injury
Aaron Boone
Yankees manager Aaron Boone bothered a little by criticism of defense after World Series meltdown

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241112.jpg
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
nbc_ffhh_waivertes_241112.jpg
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_241112.jpg
Is Hill still a must-start for the rest of season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirby Smart
Georgia’s Kirby Smart calls his backup safety an ‘idiot’ for appearing to celebrate loss to Ole Miss
Que Robinson
Alabama loses edge rusher Que Robinson to season-ending injury
Aaron Boone
Yankees manager Aaron Boone bothered a little by criticism of defense after World Series meltdown

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241112.jpg
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
nbc_ffhh_waivertes_241112.jpg
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_241112.jpg
Is Hill still a must-start for the rest of season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Josh Heupel says No. 6 Tennessee should have QB Nico Iamaleava against No. 11 Georgia

  
Published November 12, 2024 01:04 PM
Nico Iamaleava Josh Heupel

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) on the sideline during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel/Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Josh Heupel said No. 6 Tennessee should have quarterback Nico Iamaleava available on when the Vols visit 11th-ranked Georgia.

Iamaleava left the 33-14 win over Mississippi State late in the first half after taking a hard hit from safety Isaac Smith. Iamaleava was 8 of 13 for 174 yards with two touchdowns when he left with a 20-7 lead. Backup Gaston Moore finished the game at quarterback.

Heupel said Iamaleava was with the Vols and had a “really good day.”

“Feel like he’ll be in great shape for Saturday, but you guys can monitor the report that comes out on Wednesday and track it through the week,” Heupel said of the Southeastern Conference’s injury report. “But I certainly feel like he’ll be in a good spot.”

The Volunteers (8-1, 5-1) currrently sit atop the Southeastern Conference standings as one of three teams with only one loss in league play tied with No. 15 Texas A&M with a 5-1 record. Georgia (7-2, 5-2) is an 8 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM.com.