MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup results, points report: Kyle Larson wins at Kansas, takes points lead
Truist Championship 2025 - Final Round
Sepp Straka outduels Shane Lowry to win second title of the season at Truist Championship
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 - Final Round
Ryan Fox chips in to win Myrtle Beach Classic, grab final PGA Championship spot

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_ellisintv_250511.jpg
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’
nbc_imsa_jaminetintv_250511.jpg
Laguna Seca ‘not an easy one’ for Jaminet to win
nbc_golf_mizuhord4_250511.jpg
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Miami LB Adarius Hayes was driver in two-car crash that killed three in other vehicle, police say

  
Published May 11, 2025 06:30 PM
NCAA Football: Florida A&M at Miami

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes (34) reacts against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sam Navarro/Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

LARGO, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was one of the drivers in a two-vehicle crash that left three people dead and at least two others injured, police said Sunday.

The three who died as a result of the crash were all in a Kia Soul, which collided with a Dodge Durango being driven by Hayes on Saturday afternoon, police said. No tickets or criminal charges have been filed, though the investigation is continuing.

A 78-year-old woman who was driving the Kia has died, police said Sunday. There also were two children — ages 10 and 4 — killed in the crash, both of them passengers in the Kia, police said.

Another passenger of the Kia was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said, and Hayes also was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“There were no signs of impairment with either driver of the vehicles,” Largo Police public information officer Megan Santo said in a statement distributed Sunday.

The crash occurred in Hayes’ hometown of Largo, near Tampa. The Hurricanes have not commented on Hayes’ condition.

Hayes played in 12 games as a freshman for Miami last season, mostly on special teams. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Largo High and picked Miami after drawing interest from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

Largo is about 20 miles east of Tampa and about 15 miles north of St. Petersburg on Florida’s Gulf coast.