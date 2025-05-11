Miami LB Adarius Hayes was driver in two-car crash that killed three in other vehicle, police say

LARGO, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was one of the drivers in a two-vehicle crash that left three people dead and at least two others injured, police said Sunday.

The three who died as a result of the crash were all in a Kia Soul, which collided with a Dodge Durango being driven by Hayes on Saturday afternoon, police said. No tickets or criminal charges have been filed, though the investigation is continuing.

A 78-year-old woman who was driving the Kia has died, police said Sunday. There also were two children — ages 10 and 4 — killed in the crash, both of them passengers in the Kia, police said.

Another passenger of the Kia was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said, and Hayes also was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“There were no signs of impairment with either driver of the vehicles,” Largo Police public information officer Megan Santo said in a statement distributed Sunday.

The crash occurred in Hayes’ hometown of Largo, near Tampa. The Hurricanes have not commented on Hayes’ condition.

Hayes played in 12 games as a freshman for Miami last season, mostly on special teams. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Largo High and picked Miami after drawing interest from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

Largo is about 20 miles east of Tampa and about 15 miles north of St. Petersburg on Florida’s Gulf coast.