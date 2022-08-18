NBCUNIVERSAL AND BIG TEN CONFERENCE REACH LANDMARK 7-YEAR AGREEMENT FOR NBC AND PEACOCK TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE HOME OF “BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT” FOOTBALL PACKAGE BEGINNING IN 2023

Peacock to be Exclusive Home of 8 Additional Big Ten Football Games Each Season

Long-Term Partnership to Include Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games, Olympic Sports, Golf and More Across Peacock

Coupled with Sunday Night Football, NBC Sports will be the Primetime Home of America’s Most Popular Sport every Saturday and Sunday in the Fall

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 18, 2022 – NBCUniversal and the Big Ten Conference today announced a landmark 7-year agreement for NBC and Peacock to become the exclusive home of Big Ten Saturday Night football , beginning in 2023. Peacock will also serve as the exclusive home for eight additional Big Ten Football games each season.

Big Ten Saturday Night will mark the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network. NBC Sports will present the 2026 Big Ten Football Championship Game on NBC and Peacock.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference on this robust package of sports,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “With Big Ten Saturday Night and Sunday Night Football headlining each fall weekend in primetime on NBC and Peacock, along with our historic Notre Dame Football partnership, NBC Sports will be the home of the premier games in college football and the NFL. In addition, with the rights to a wide range of Big Ten events, Peacock and NBC Sports will be a year-round destination for the best in college sports.”

“NBC and its direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock will offer exciting ways to experience Big Ten sports and marquee events including watching Big Ten football on Saturdays in primetime,” said Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. “Our entire conference is inspired about our new partnership. We look forward to working with their world-class team, specifically Jeff Shell, Mark Lazarus, Pete Bevacqua and Jon Miller as we begin a transformative era for our student-athletes, coaches, member institutions and fans.”

“This is a major investment in our NBC broadcast platform, which also strengthens our streaming service, Peacock,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The Big Ten Conference is a powerful addition for both, and will deliver big and new audiences throughout the year.”

NBC Sports/Peacock’s new agreement with college sports’ top conference will also feature dozens of men’s and women’s basketball games (including multiple games each year in the Men’s and Women’s Big Ten Tournaments), Olympic sports, golf and more, providing hundreds of hours of Big Ten content across Peacock.

Today’s Big Ten announcement continues NBC Sports’ tradition of presenting the biggest events in sports in partnership with the world’s most prominent organizations , highlighted by long-term agreements through the end of the decade with the NFL, IOC, the PGA TOUR, and the Premier League.

Among exclusive Peacock sports offerings and premium live events in 2023 : eight Big Ten Football games, an NFL regular-season game, a full season of MLB Sunday Leadoff, 180 Premier League matches, a Notre Dame Football game, early round coverage of USGA and The R&A Golf Championships, middle weekend matches at Roland Garros, Tour de France, an INDYCAR race and WWE premium live events, including WrestleMania 39.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, NASCAR, INDYCAR, Notre Dame Football, golf, The Olympics, FIFA World Cup (in Spanish), horse racing, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show and Pro Football Talk Live. Click here to learn more and to sign up.



