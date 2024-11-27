No. 4 Penn State hoping to clinch CFP spot in regular-season finale with Maryland

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Tyler Warren and the rest of Penn State’s senior class normally would be preparing to take in the sights and sounds in their last game at Beaver Stadium.

This season’s Senior Day festivities won’t have that sense of finality.

The No. 4 Nittany Lions (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP ) are readying for a postseason run that could feature a first-round playoff game in Happy Valley. That is if they take care of business against a spiraling Maryland (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) team in the regular season finale.

“It’s kind of the biggest thing for me making sure I don’t look past it or don’t skip any of the moments that we get out there together,” Warren said.

The goal is to make more of them.

The Nittany Lions could get that chance with an extra game in Indianapolis. If Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus, Penn State would play No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten title game by beating Maryland.

Penn State last won a Big Ten championship in 2016.

“We want an opportunity to compete as many times as we possibly can this year,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “If that includes a conference championship game, we would be very, very excited about that opportunity.”

Of course, that’s off the table if Maryland snaps out of its funk.

The Terrapins have lost four in a row and are trying to avoid their longest skid since losing seven straight to end the 2019 season.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley compared this year to hating raking leaves as a kid.

“You knew the reward of it was like, when you got upstairs and you looked out the window of Grandma’s house, you’re eating your chili and your cornbread, and you just see the yard and it’s like, ‘Wow, I actually did it,’” Locksley said. “That’s kind of what we want to get accomplished this week as a program.”

O-line shuffle

Penn State lost starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh to a long-term injury. The physical Donkoh started all but one game and will yield his spot to Nolan Rucci.

Additionally, Franklin expects JB Nelson, Cooper Cousins, Eagan Boyer and J’Ven Williams to get some work along the line.

QB watch

Maryland’s starting quarterback is to be determined.

Billy Edwards Jr. has been the team’s starter but has been slowed by injuries. He was relieved by MJ Morris in the team’s 29-13 loss to Iowa but was able to practice, Locksley said.

“Obviously, MJ will be prepared to take over and lead us into the game if Billy can’t go,” Locksley said.

Healing power

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton was slowed by an unspecified injury earlier this season, but has increased his workload as he’s healed.

Franklin believes the explosive back, who’s averaging nearly six yards per carry, is nearly back to 100%. Singleton had a season-high 19 touches last week, including six catches that helped spark critical scoring drives late.

“Anytime you’re able to get him one-on-one in space, it’s going to work out for you for most of the time,” Penn State quarterback Drew Allar said. “He did a lot of positive things for us and, you know, was able to keep us moving, especially in that two-minute drill before the half ended.”

Closing in

Maryland wideout Tai Felton has been one of the best receivers in college football this year and is 143 receiving yards away from breaking Marcus Badgett’s single-season record set in 1992.

He’s eclipsed that total three times this season with 178, 152 and 157 yards against UConn, Michigan State and Villanova, respectively.

“Obviously personal awards are great,” Locksley said. “I think for Tai and knowing what he’s been through would be great to help him, but the emphasis will be on trying to win the game.”