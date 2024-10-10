No. 4 Penn State makes the long trip to USC with a chance to crush the slumping Trojans’ season

LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s season is on the verge of slipping away. Penn State’s season is starting to look awfully special.

The Trojans’ desperation and the Nittany Lions’ opportunity appear to be the main motivators when No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) travels more than 2,500 miles to the venerable Coliseum to face USC (3-2, 1-2) in the college football powerhouses’ first conference meeting.

USC is still smarting after blowing a fourth-quarter lead in an embarrassing road loss to Minnesota. The Trojans have lost two of three, badly damaging their College Football Playoff dreams and putting high-priced coach Lincoln Riley in danger of his second straight disappointing season.

Riley has remained publicly upbeat after his latest setbacks, pointing out that the Trojans are only a handful of plays away from a perfect season. Both losses were indeed final-minute setbacks on the road, but that doesn’t change the fact that another defeat ends any chance of being in the Big Ten and CFP races.

“The most important thing for us right now is everything that we stood for, that we worked for, everything we said we were about — when you face adversity like this, that’s when they get tested the most,” USC quarterback Miller Moss said. “We have two pretty clear choices: To double down on who we are, come closer as a team and go forward with a great opportunity this weekend, or let this affect us and deter us from what we ultimately want to do.”

While the Trojans’ defense is markedly improved under first-year coordinator D’Anton Lynn, the group has struggled against the powerful offensive lines and rushing games of the top Big Ten teams. Penn State is another formidable physical challenge, ranking third in the Big Ten and 17th in the nation in rushing offense, barely behind Iowa and Ohio State.

If Penn State can handle the slumping Trojans, the rest of its schedule sets up nicely for a strong chance at a CFP slot. The Nittany Lions’ formidable defense could be the difference-maker against Riley’s offense, which hasn’t been as explosive this season as it was with Caleb Williams at the controls.

“When you got an offense like USC’s, as a defensive back, this is supposed to be a game you’re supposed to be excited for,” Penn State safety Jaylen Reed said. ”That’s something that we want, you know, and it’s something so we can prove that we’re still the best DBs out there.”

Familiar face

Lynn played four seasons as a defensive back for Joe Paterno at Penn State, making four interceptions.

“It’s exciting,” Lynn said. “You know, I haven’t got a chance to see them play in person since I played there, so it’ll be cool. Two of my old teammates are on the staff, so it’ll be cool to see them before and after the game.”

Singleton practices

Penn State running back Nick Singleton was active and physical in the portion of practice open to reporters. He appears likely to return from whatever ailment kept him from playing a week ago.

Singleton was a last-minute scratch against UCLA. Kaytron Allen carried 21 times for 78 yards — but without Singleton’s big-play ability, the offense failed to top 100 yards rushing for the first time in 10 games.

“Obviously him and and Kaytron are a great one-two combo, and I think the best in the country,” quarterback Drew Allar said.

Singleton has excelled in Southern California before: He made an 87-yard touchdown run in Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah two seasons ago.

Long trip

Penn State had to drive about 100 miles south of State College to Harrisburg for their flight to Los Angeles to get a plane big enough to accommodate all of the program’s needs, since such a plane couldn’t take off from University Park Airport.

“I think we have to discuss increasing the size of the runway here and the size of the airport, for a lot of reasons,” coach James Franklin said. “You’re talking about adding another two hours to your trip on top of the flight, and I think the flight is already 5 1/2 hours or whatever. That’s pretty much a full day.”

Airing it out

Five games into his second season as Penn State’s starter, Allar has meshed nicely with new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

Most of that has to do with Kotelnicki’s easygoing nature and ability to show rather than tell his quarterback. Allar said he has a better grasp on concepts and as a result, can more accurately anticipate what a defense will do and where he’ll need to go with the ball on any given play.

It’s allowed the Nittany Lions to get much more out of their receivers. They have four individual 100-yard receiving games through five games after managing just one in the same time frame last season.

“I think we are doing a good job of getting the ball in our playmakers’ hands,” Franklin said. “I still think there’s some guys specifically at the wide receiver position that we have to continue to get the ball in their hands to develop that aspect of our offense.”