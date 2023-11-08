 Skip navigation
Ohio State remains No. 1 followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State as CFP rankings stand pat

  
Published November 7, 2023 07:54 PM
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) lines up during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State remained No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, with Georgia, Michigan and Florida State following the Buckeyes, as the selection committee stood pat with its top eight teams.

Washington was fifth, followed by Pac-12 rival Oregon, Texas and Alabama at eighth.

Only one of the top 11 teams in last week’s first CFP rankings lost last weekend. Oklahoma dropped from ninth to 17th after losing to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys moved up to 15th.

This weekend sets up as one with potential to shake up the top four, with Georgia and Michigan both facing their highest-ranked opponents so far.

The Bulldogs host Mississippi, the committee’s ninth-ranked team. The Wolverines visit Penn State, which is 10th. Washington also faces a ranked team, with No. 18 Utah, coming to Seattle on Saturday.