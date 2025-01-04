Penn State hopeful Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter will be ready for Orange Bowl

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame
nbc_snf_lionstdgibbs_250105.jpg
Gibbs shakes and bakes defenders en route to a TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame
nbc_snf_lionstdgibbs_250105.jpg
Gibbs shakes and bakes defenders en route to a TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Penn State hopeful Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter will be ready for Orange Bowl

  
Published January 4, 2025 06:23 PM
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It’s still too early to determine if Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter will be available when the sixth-seeded Nittany Lions (13-2) play seventh-seeded Notre Dame (13-1) in their College Football Playoff semifinal, but his teammates and coaches are optimistic.

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year suffered an unspecified upper-body injury in Penn State’s 31-14 win over third-seeded Boise State in last week’s Fiesta Bowl, leaving his status for Thursday’s Orange Bowl against the Fighting Irish uncertain.

“At this point, I don’t think there’s anything that is stopping him from playing,” Penn State coach James Franklin said Saturday. “But it’s just going to come down to how is he able to play? And we’ll see, but his mentality is great. He’s got a big smile on his face. He’s excited about this week. But it’s too early to say at this stage.”

The junior appeared to suffer a shoulder or arm injury in the first quarter against the Broncos. After exiting the game and spending some time in the sideline injury tent, Carter re-entered for a series before leaving the game for good in the second quarter.

Carter has never missed a game in his three-year career. He is second among all FBS players with 21 1/2 tackles for loss this season. Carter leads Penn State with 11 sacks and is fourth among Nittany Lions players with 63 total tackles.

“His attitude is great,” Franklin said. “His mentality has been really good. We’ll see. But I think he’s taking the right approach and mentality, and really it’s going to come down to how he feels and how much practice he’s able to get during the week.”

Franklin said Penn State began preparing for the Irish on Friday and will practice on Sunday after getting Saturday off.

While Carter and fellow starting end Dani Dennis-Sutton have been stalwarts up front all season, Penn State has found success with others, too.

Amin Vanover and Smith Vilbert have factored into the defensive end rotation all season while freshman Max Granville has ramped up his workload over the last four games.