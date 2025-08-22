Purdue ends quarterback competition by naming Ryan Brown the starter for the opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Barry Odom ended the suspense, naming Ryan Browne his starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against Ball State.

Browne is the only quarterback on the depth chart who was with Purdue last season, but he also had the shortest amount of time to learn Odom’s playbook. Browne transferred to North Carolina in the spring before changing his mind and returning to Purdue.

Browne battled three transfers — Evans Chuba, Malachi Singleton and Bennett Meredith. Chuba played previously at Washington State, Singleton competed at Arkansas and Meredith attended Arizona State.

But Browne emerged as the winner.

“Ryan will be the starter and now the job for everybody else around the quarterback, is to play at a high level to make it easier on the quarterback,” the first-year coach said. “You’ve got to be able to catch, you’ve got to be able to protect, we’ve got to be great in our play calls and we’re excited about where the offense is headed.”

Browne has appeared in nine games over his first two seasons at Purdue, making eight appearances last season when he also started the first two games of his career.

He’s completed 55 of 92 passes for a completion percentage of 59.8% with 636 yards, four touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also has 71 carries for 240 yards.

Purdue won its opener last season then lost its final 11 games, and next week will try to break the second-longest losing streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Kent State has lost 21 in a row.

But the biggest factor in choosing Browne was consistency.

“He did a great job and got a lot better,” offensive coordinator Josh Henson said. “The guy’s intangibles are phenomenal, especially only being a part of the team for three or four months and the relationship he’s developed with the team. He’s vocal about it, he’s intense about it and, to me, that’s one of the best parts about him and who he is as a leader.”

Browne and the quarterbacks were not available to reporters.