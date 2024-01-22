 Skip navigation
QB recruit Julian Sayin transferring from Alabama to Ohio State. Demond Williams Jr. to Washington

  
Published January 22, 2024 01:02 AM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Ohio State at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 04: A general view of Brutus the Ohio State Buckeyes mascot during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 4, 2023 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, is transferring from Alabama to Ohio State.

Sayin told ESPN about his decision Sunday. He had entered the transfer portal on Friday, becoming the 26th player and second signee to leave Alabama since coach Nick Saban announced his retirement earlier this month and Kalen DeBoer of Washington was hired to replace him.

“Incredibly excited to join the team here at Ohio State,” Sayin told ESPN. “I held this program in high regard throughout my entire recruiting process and am looking forward to learning from some of the most talented players and coaches in college football and contributing to our team’s success.”

Also Sunday, another top QB recruit, Demond Williams Jr., announced on social media he is following coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington.

Sayin, who’s from Carlsbad, California, enters a crowded quarterback room at Ohio State. Coach Ryan Day snagged Kansas State transfer Will Howard from the portal earlier this month. The Buckeyes also will have returnees Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz as well as Air Noland, who had been considered the gem of Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class.