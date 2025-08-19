SEC’s longest-tenured coach, Mark Stoops back to rebuilding at Kentucky

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas v Ohio State
It’s Arch Manning’s season to shine: The Texas Longhorns are No. 1 behind prodigy QB
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
More scheduling challenges await top players in 2026
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
No. 8 Alabama trying to reclaim spot atop college football in Kalen DeBoer’s 2nd season

Top Clips

nbc_dls_davidsimpson_250819.jpg
Marlins got ‘backed into a corner’ at deadline
nbc_dls_joeflacco_250819.jpg
Flacco shouldn’t be ‘written off’ as CLE starter
nbc_ffhh_bengalsv2_250819.jpg
Bengals’ offense will be a weekly ‘fantasy fiesta’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas v Ohio State
It’s Arch Manning’s season to shine: The Texas Longhorns are No. 1 behind prodigy QB
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
More scheduling challenges await top players in 2026
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
No. 8 Alabama trying to reclaim spot atop college football in Kalen DeBoer’s 2nd season

Top Clips

nbc_dls_davidsimpson_250819.jpg
Marlins got ‘backed into a corner’ at deadline
nbc_dls_joeflacco_250819.jpg
Flacco shouldn’t be ‘written off’ as CLE starter
nbc_ffhh_bengalsv2_250819.jpg
Bengals’ offense will be a weekly ‘fantasy fiesta’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

SEC’s longest-tenured coach, Mark Stoops back to rebuilding at Kentucky

  
Published August 19, 2025 03:09 PM

Mark Stoops faces his biggest challenge at Kentucky going into his 13th season as the longest-tenured coach in the Southeastern Conference.

The Wildcats are coming off a 4-8 record that is their worst since going 2-10 in Stoops’ debut season in 2013. Stoops also lost associate head coach Vince Marrow, who had been with him since he came to Kentucky, to in-state rival Louisville in June.

Stoops believes he’s looked at what went wrong to fix everything.

“We didn’t want to just move past it,” Stoops said. “We had to look at everything, turn over every stone and make sure that we were doing things to the best of our ability. I feel like we’ve done that.”

Stoops has nine starters back. He also went into the transfer portal for 26 more along with 11 incoming freshmen.

Stoops’ future

The coach should be secure at Kentucky with the extension he got in November 2022 enough to keep him around. Stoops hasn’t had back-to-back losing seasons since his first three at Kentucky, and he would be due about $37.5 million within two months if officials wanted to make a coaching change.

Stoops also likes what Kentucky has done investing in football. He said it feels the Wildcats are on the same playing field as other programs with funding and support for the first time in his tenure.

Painful loss

Marrow is considered one of the top recruiters in college football. When he left Kentucky, he was Stoops’ associate head coach since 2019 and also the recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison. Louisville made him executive director of player personnel and recruiting. When Louisville announced the hiring, Marrow said his ultimate goal is winning a national championship. That’s a tough path for Kentucky in the 16-team SEC.

New QB

Brock Vandagriff retired from football after last season, and Cutter Boley is back after appearing in four games with one start last season.

That leaves a big starting job open. Stoops brought in Zach Calzada who led the Football Championship Series with 35 touchdown passes and 3,791 yards passing at Incarnate Word last season. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Calada is 23-9 as a starter, spending 2022 at AUburn and starting his career at Texas A&M.

Whoever wins the job will be helped by having three starters back on the offensive line, though Kentucky needs a new starting center and left tackle.

The schedule

The Wildcats open with Toledo on Aug. 30 followed by two more home games, including No. 21 Mississippi on Sept. 6. The slate gets tough with a trip to No. 13 South Carolina on Sept. 27 and No. 5 Georgia on Oct. 4. Another open date offers a break before hosting top-ranked Texas on Oct. 18 followed by No. 24 Tennessee and Florida is the final SEC home game Nov. 8. Kentucky goes to Auburn on Nov. 1 and Vanderbilt on Nov. 22 before the regular season finale Nov. 29 at Louisville.