Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler goes on birdie run, takes two-shot lead at Hero World Challenge
Steve Sarkisian
Texas has nation’s top recruiting class after landing elite defensive lineman from Georgia
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
Fantasy Football Week 14 Start Sit Decisions: Braelon Allen steps up

nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_241206.jpg
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
oly_fsmen_gpfinal_malininshort_241206.jpg
Malinin in position to repeat as GP Final champion
oly_asmdh_beavercreek_newcall_241206.jpg
Murisier edges Odermatt in Beaver Creek downhill

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler goes on birdie run, takes two-shot lead at Hero World Challenge
Steve Sarkisian
Texas has nation’s top recruiting class after landing elite defensive lineman from Georgia
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
Fantasy Football Week 14 Start Sit Decisions: Braelon Allen steps up

nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_241206.jpg
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
oly_fsmen_gpfinal_malininshort_241206.jpg
Malinin in position to repeat as GP Final champion
oly_asmdh_beavercreek_newcall_241206.jpg
Murisier edges Odermatt in Beaver Creek downhill

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texas Tech names Mack Leftwich as new OC after Zach Kittley left to be FAU head coach

  
Published December 6, 2024 05:36 PM
Texas Tech

Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) celebrates with wide receiver Drew Hocutt (14) after scoring a touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Michael C. Johnson/Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mack Leftwich was named Texas Tech’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, replacing Zach Kittley after his departure to become head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Leftwich is leaving Texas State after two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Sun Belt Conference school. While Leftwich immediately is joining coach Joey McGuire’s staff with the Red Raiders (8-4), the school said he wouldn’t coach in their upcoming bowl game.

Texas State has averaged 37.1 points and 474.3 total yards a game this season, after scoring 36.7 points a game in its first season with Leftwich last year. The Bobcats were one of the nation’s lowest-scoring teams before that, with only 21.1 points a game in 2022.

Texas Tech leads the Big 12 with 38.6 points and 459.9 yards per game.

“It was important as we transitioned offensive coordinators to keep our identity as a tempo-based, balanced offense, which perfectly fits coach Leftwich,” McGuire said. “In a short period of time, he has quickly become one of the nation’s top coordinators and has done so by staying balanced, which following the success of (running back) Tahj Brooks the past two seasons, was important as we continue to build this program.”

Before going to Texas State, the 30-year-old Leftwich was at Incarnate Word for five seasons. He became their offensive coordinator in 2022, when the Cardinals led all FBS and FCS teams with 51.5 points a game.

McGuire also hired Houston defensive coordinator Shiel Wood for the same position as the Red Raiders begin retooling a unit that is 15th in the 16-team Big 12. Wood was named to that position after defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and Marcel Yates, the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, were fired after the regular-season finale.