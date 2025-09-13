 Skip navigation
Ty Simpson delivers again as No. 19 Alabama handles Wisconsin for the 2nd straight year, 38-14

  
Published September 13, 2025 03:37 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Simpson threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns, including two to returning star Ryan Williams, and No. 19 Alabama overpowered Wisconsin for the second consecutive year, 38-14 on Saturday.

Simpson completed 24 of 29 passes, with two of his misses being drops by Williams and freshman Lotzier Brooks. Williams finished with five receptions for 165 yards after missing last week’s game because of a concussion.

Simpson, who was equally solid last week against Louisiana-Monroe, joined Mac Jones (2020) as the only quarterbacks in school history to complete at least 80% of his passes and throw three TDs in consecutive games.

The Byrant-Denny Stadium crowd erupted as Williams took a screen pass and went 75 yards on the first play of the second half. It gave Williams his first 100-yard game since facing Georgia last September.

Bray Hubbard’s two interceptions led an Alabama (2-1) defense that held Wisconsin to 209 yards. The Crimson Tide notched four sacks.

Danny O’Neil, subbing for injured Wisconsin starter Billy Edwards, completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards. His 41-yard TD pass to Jayden Ballard was one of the few highlights for the Badgers (2-1). Vinny Anthony II also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score.

Key injuries

Alabama defensive end LT Overton left the game in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury and did not return. He walked to the locker room without assistance.

Poll implications

The Crimson Tide are expected to continue to climb in next week’s AP Top 25 college football poll.

The takeaway

Wisconsin: The injury-riddled Badgers couldn’t find a rhythm on either side of the ball and have dropped consecutive games to Alabama by a combined score of 80-24. Getting healthy, particularly at QB and along the O-line, is critical before conference play.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide have outscored their last two opponents by a combined score of 111-14, potentially turning a corner after losing the opening at Florida State.

Up next

Wisconsin returns home to face Maryland next Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Alabama gets the week off before opening conference play against No. 6 Georgia.