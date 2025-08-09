Wisconsin center Jake Renfro listed as week to week after suffering lower-body injury

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin center Jake Renfro suffered what school officials described as a lower-body injury in practice, putting his status for the start of the season in question.

School officials said Friday that Renfro is considered week to week and hasn’t been ruled out for the season opener Aug. 28 against Miami (Ohio). The injury occurred Thursday during the Badgers’ preseason camp in Platteville, Wisconsin, about 70 miles from the school’s Madison campus.

Renfro started all 12 games for Wisconsin last season and allowed only one sack. He was also a starting center on the 2021 Cincinnati team that reached the College Football Playoff.

Wisconsin is trying to bounce back after going 5-7 last year, ending a string of 22 consecutive winning seasons.