Wisconsin center Jake Renfro listed as week to week after suffering lower-body injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Eli Tomac 01.JPG
Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Haiden Deegan announced at Ironman as Team USA 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Matthew Tkachuk
Panthers’ Tkachuk says he’s undecided on whether to have surgery to address last season’s injuries
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina’s coach cleared by WTA Tour to return from suspension

Top Clips

sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Eli Tomac 01.JPG
Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Haiden Deegan announced at Ironman as Team USA 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Matthew Tkachuk
Panthers’ Tkachuk says he’s undecided on whether to have surgery to address last season’s injuries
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina’s coach cleared by WTA Tour to return from suspension

Top Clips

sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Wisconsin center Jake Renfro listed as week to week after suffering lower-body injury

  
Published August 9, 2025 12:23 PM

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin center Jake Renfro suffered what school officials described as a lower-body injury in practice, putting his status for the start of the season in question.

School officials said Friday that Renfro is considered week to week and hasn’t been ruled out for the season opener Aug. 28 against Miami (Ohio). The injury occurred Thursday during the Badgers’ preseason camp in Platteville, Wisconsin, about 70 miles from the school’s Madison campus.

Renfro started all 12 games for Wisconsin last season and allowed only one sack. He was also a starting center on the 2021 Cincinnati team that reached the College Football Playoff.

Wisconsin is trying to bounce back after going 5-7 last year, ending a string of 22 consecutive winning seasons.