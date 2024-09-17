Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke reportedly to miss rest of season with torn ACL

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because Wisconsin hasn’t announced the severity of the injury. Van Dyke hurt his right knee during Wisconsin’s 42-10 loss to No. 4 Alabama on Saturday.

The Wisconsin State Journal first reported that Van Dyke would miss the rest of the season. ESPN first reported that Van Dyke had a torn ACL.

After running a third-down keeper on the game’s opening series, Van Dyke clutched his right knee. He was taken into the injury tent on the sideline and was then carted off the field with his head in his hands. He was wearing a brace on his knee and walking with crutches on the sideline during the second half of the game.

Van Dyke’s injury comes with Wisconsin (2-1) in the midst of an off week before starting Big Ten competition Sept. 28 at No. 11 Southern California.

Braedyn Locke took over for the injured Van Dyke against Alabama and went 13 of 26 for 125 yards with one touchdown. He also fumbled twice, though Wisconsin recovered both times. Locke also started three games in place of an injured Tanner Mordecai last season.

Locke completed 50% of his passes (76 of 152) last year for 777 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Locke’s three previous starts have included a 25-21 victory at Illinois, a 24-10 home loss to Ohio State and a 20-14 loss at Indiana.

Van Dyke was in his first year at Wisconsin after transferring from Miami. He had completed 63.2% of his passes for 422 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

For his career, Van Dyke has completed 63.7% of his passes for 7,900 yards with 55 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year in 2021.