rourke_win.jpg
Rourke throws record-tying 6 TD passes as No. 10 Indiana beats Purdue 66-0 and awaits CFP fate
Gabriel_WAS.jpg
Gabriel throws for 2 TDs and runs for another, No. 1 Oregon routs rival Washington 49-21
NCAA Basketball: Maryland - E. Shore at Connecticut
McNeeley, Stewart help No. 2 UConn snap three-game losing streak

nbc_cfb_oregonwashhl_241130.jpg
Highlights: Oregon stays perfect, tops Washington
nbc_fnia_allenintvcliprelut_v3_241130.jpg
Allen says he and McDermott have ‘grown together’
nbc_cfb_lanningint_241130.jpg
Lanning ‘proud’ after undefeated regular season

rourke_win.jpg
Rourke throws record-tying 6 TD passes as No. 10 Indiana beats Purdue 66-0 and awaits CFP fate
Gabriel_WAS.jpg
Gabriel throws for 2 TDs and runs for another, No. 1 Oregon routs rival Washington 49-21
NCAA Basketball: Maryland - E. Shore at Connecticut
McNeeley, Stewart help No. 2 UConn snap three-game losing streak

nbc_cfb_oregonwashhl_241130.jpg
Highlights: Oregon stays perfect, tops Washington
nbc_fnia_allenintvcliprelut_v3_241130.jpg
Allen says he and McDermott have ‘grown together’
nbc_cfb_lanningint_241130.jpg
Lanning ‘proud’ after undefeated regular season

Wisner has career day as No. 3 Texas advances to SEC title game with 17-7 win over No. 20 Texas A&M

  
Published November 30, 2024 11:50 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Quintrevion Wisner ran for a career-high 186 yards and Quinn Ewers threw a touchdown pass to lead No. 3 Texas to a 17-7 win over 20th-ranked archrival Texas A&M on Saturday night, sending the Longhorns to the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Texas (11-1, 7-1 SEC, No. 3 CFP) will face No. 7 Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC title, with the winner getting a first-round bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

The highly anticipated return of this rivalry, which dates to the 1890s, had all the hype of a heavyweight title bout. It looked to be headed for a blowout after Texas raced to a 17-0 halftime lead.

But Ewers turned the ball over in the red zone on consecutive possessions to keep the Aggies in the game, the first giveaway an interception that Will Lee III returned 93 yards for a touchdown.

Texas A&M (8-4, 5-3, No. 20 CFP) had a shot to cut the lead to three with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining, but Ethan Burke dropped Amari Daniels for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1. The Longhorns stopped the Aggies on three fourth downs on the night.