MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
Mariners at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 26
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/mcytf9jdtjioxwpqm6xk
Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the running backs
  Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
How to watch Saturday’s Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info, weather, In-Season Challenge

nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
Mariners at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 26
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/mcytf9jdtjioxwpqm6xk
Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the running backs
  Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
How to watch Saturday’s Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info, weather, In-Season Challenge

nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina

Bill Belichick, Tar Heels land commitment from 4-star DB Jamarrion Gordon

  Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
  Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published June 26, 2025 09:49 AM
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
June 25, 2025 02:13 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss the media deal for the new Pac-12, breaking down what's next for the conference and how it can carve out a spot within the modern landscape of college football.

North Carolina continues to stockpile talent -- and added another huge piece to the puzzle on Wednesday.

Four-star 2026 defensive back Jamarrion Gordon committed to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.

North Carolina edged out Ole Miss and others for the one-time UCF verbal commitment out of Jackson (Ala.) High School.

“It came down to the coaching staff ... I know they’re gonna develop me,” Gordon told Rivals of his decision to pledge to the Tar Heels.

“They know what it really takes to get there.”

There -- is the NFL.

Belichick’s staff in Chapel Hill boasts decades of NFL experience between coaches and former players -- now in coaching roles.

North Carolina came on strong late with the No. 16-rated safety in the Rivals250 -- who is position-versatile and also played a key role on offense en route to Jackson High’s state title run last fall.

“As soon as I stepped foot on the campus, all attention was on me,” Gordon said of his time on campus this month.

“Since then, they’ve stayed in contact every single day… Whenever they played Duke in basketball, the fans and the coaches really made me feel home ... I didn’t wanna leave them, so I’ve been knowing that was my home ever since.”