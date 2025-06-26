Bill Belichick, Tar Heels land commitment from 4-star DB Jamarrion Gordon
North Carolina continues to stockpile talent -- and added another huge piece to the puzzle on Wednesday.
Four-star 2026 defensive back Jamarrion Gordon committed to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
North Carolina edged out Ole Miss and others for the one-time UCF verbal commitment out of Jackson (Ala.) High School.
“It came down to the coaching staff ... I know they’re gonna develop me,” Gordon told Rivals of his decision to pledge to the Tar Heels.
“They know what it really takes to get there.”
There -- is the NFL.
Belichick’s staff in Chapel Hill boasts decades of NFL experience between coaches and former players -- now in coaching roles.
North Carolina came on strong late with the No. 16-rated safety in the Rivals250 -- who is position-versatile and also played a key role on offense en route to Jackson High’s state title run last fall.
“As soon as I stepped foot on the campus, all attention was on me,” Gordon said of his time on campus this month.
“Since then, they’ve stayed in contact every single day… Whenever they played Duke in basketball, the fans and the coaches really made me feel home ... I didn’t wanna leave them, so I’ve been knowing that was my home ever since.”