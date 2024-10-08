Fact or Fiction: Pat Narduzzi should be favorite for ACC Coach of the Year
Rivals rankings director and national transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman is joined by national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, Caleb Alexander of GamecockScoop.com, and Chris Peak of Panther-Lair.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.
FACT OR FICTION: Javion Hilson could recommit to Florida State
1. Jahkeem Stewart will finish the 2025 cycle as the top-ranked defensive player in the Rivals250.
Friedman: FICTION. Jahkeem Stewart’s reclassification wasn’t a surprise but the fact that he isn’t going this season is deflating. Despite the immense potential he has shown on the offseason camp circuit and in about the 10 games he’s suited up for, there is no substitute for live action when it comes to prospect evaluation. He is also on the verge of a potential position change, likely moving from defensive end to defensive tackle, and that transition could come with a learning curve. It would be great to see Stewart suit up again before he moves on to college because there are a number of other defensive prospects in this class who are in contention for the title of “No. 1 defensive prospect in the Rivals250.”
Spiegelman: FICTION. Five-star defensive lineman Jakeem Stewart is the top defensive prospect in the 2025 Rivals250 after reclassifying.
Of course, after changing high schools from New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine to New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr and moving into this 2025 recruiting cycle, Stewart will end up in college playing only 10 or so varsity games in his prep career. To me that opens the door for other defensive standouts in this 2025 class. Current five-stars and other players are having fantastic senior seasons and will also have the All-American game stage to further boost their stock.
Stewart has shown outstanding physical traits in those 10 varsity games. He’s been productive. He has been a tone-setter. He has shown a lot of what we’ve seen in multiple camp settings – an outstanding college-ready frame, explosive first step, an array of different pass rush moves, an intensity and ferocity in his play style.
However, because he is not going to suit up as a senior this fall and we will not see him again before he enrolls in college in January, I’m going to take the field from a numbers perspective. There are too many intriguing defensive players that are highly ranked or have had impressive enough senior seasons that it’s likely they will finish above Stewart. I’m taking the field as far as No. 1 defensive player when it’s all said and done in his class.
2. South Carolina will sign one of the top two receiver classes in the SEC.
Friedman: FACT. South Carolina currently holds commitments from five receivers, with Rivals250 prospects Jordon Gidron and Malik Clark leading the way. Three-stars Lex Cyrus, Brian Rowe and Jayden Sellers are committed to the Gamecocks as well. Head coach Shane Beamer and staff have their sights set on adding at least one more four-star receiver to the mix, too. A total of two or three Rivals250 receiver commits plus one or two high three-star receivers would give South Carolina at least the fourth- or fifth-best receiver class in the SEC, behind the likes of Texas, Oklahoma and a few others.
Alexander: FACT. While I’m slightly concerned that recent commits Malik Clark and Jordon Gidron along with in-state target Donovan Murph had to witness that poor showing in person Saturday, Mike Furrey, Darren Uscher and Shane Beamer have done a lot of work convincing those three to stay home and make an impact for their home state. If they can actually land all three, plus underrated out-of-state adds in Brian Rowe and Lex Cyrus, it would certainly be one of the most impressive receiver classes in school history, and it would be fair to call it a top half of the SEC class. Still a lot of time between now and signing day, but it’s trending in the right direction.
3. Pat Narduzzi should be the favorite for ACC Coach of the Year.
Friedman: FACT. We’re halfway through the season and Pittsburgh is 5-0 for the first time since 1991. What Pat Narduzzi and this team are accomplishing is tremendous. The Pittsburgh coaching staff has found explosive playmakers at key positions and quarterback Eli Holstein has proven to be a massive addition out of the transfer portal. New offensive coordinator Kade Bell has made a huge difference as well.
As for Narduzzi’s competition for ACC Coach of the Year, Manny Diaz has Duke at 5-1 and Miami is 6-0 under Mario Cristobal. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key, SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee and Cal head coach Justin Wilcox are also in the discussion. Dabo Swinney and Clemson are on a four-game winning streak and seem to be getting better each week. For now though, Narduzzi has the inside track to ACC Coach of the Year.
Peak: FACT. How do you follow up the worst season of your career as a head coach? By putting together the best start of your career as a head coach. And Pitt’s 5-0 record to open the 2024 season isn’t just Pat Narduzzi’s best start; it’s the Panthers’ first 5-0 start since 1991, built on the team’s first-ever undefeated non-conference record and the team’s first-ever win over North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Oh, and the success Pitt is enjoying is coming from an unlikely place: the offense, which ranks as one of the best in the nation after Narduzzi performed a complete overhaul and hired coordinator Kade Bell away from Western Carolina. It’s anyone’s guess what the next seven games will bring, but Pitt’s offense-fueled bounce-back from a 3-9 season to a 5-0 start has already put the 2024 season among Narduzzi’s greatest accomplishments.