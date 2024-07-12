Florida Spotlight: Prospects that emerged during camp season

Jake Kreul Nick Lucero/Rivals.com



It's no exaggeration to say that prospects across the country have had the course of their lives changed thanks to a strong showing during camp season. Let's take a look at five such prospects in the state of Florida that saw their stock rise dramatically in June.



Already a four-star in the 2026 Rivals250 entering the year, there has long been a strong buzz about the Orlando-area blocker. But this camp season saw his recruitment go from regional to national as elite programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma joined the race among the double-digit offers the rising-junior picked up during the camp circuit in June. The combination of high-floor interior ability, with the intrigue and potential for Barclay to eventually work at tackle at the next level based on his polish and technique – this rise feels like a safe bet.

*****



This crafty receiver entered the year without a single scholarship offer to his name. After showcases and mainly college camps, the rising-junior is creeping up on double-digit tenders with many Power Four and FBS programs jumping in shortly after a given workout. Carlos, now with Pitt, West Virginia and Indiana among the new offers to his name, has some twitch to his game, evident both at the line of scrimmage and at the top of the route. Solid speed and ball tracking skill to finish at the catch point round out his game, and there is room to improve from a physical standpoint evident as well.

New name to know in south Florida: 2026 WR @1Santanacarlos. Closing in on double digit offers after his June camp circuit https://t.co/5tcjXYb3cc pic.twitter.com/njFvfW5iAy — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) June 25, 2024

*****



One of the more athletic linebackers to come through the Rivals Camp Series circuit, Goodrich started to rack up offers as the New Year wore on and that continued through the spring and into the summer. Michigan and Wake Forest are among the latest to jump in on the instinctive and physical inside projection. Also an accomplished wrestler at the 215-pound level, there is a lot to like about Goodrich’s game right now with two years of prep ball remaining at storied Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas. As he matures, the athleticism should start to match the technique as a three-down projection.

*****



There may not be many prospects nationally that have upped the buzz around them in the camp circuit like Kreul has. Already coveted and a member of the Rivals250 with his first batch of offers coming last year, the 10-month run he has put together off the edge has blown up his offer list to a national level. Kruel, who notched 17 sacks in 2023, has been a menace with his twitch, bend and polish off the edge in many settings, from college camps to the Rivals Five-Star event in Jacksonville. Now Kruel, who is transferring to IMG Academy, has Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Texas and many others in pursuit.

*****



A big, physically impressive wideout who has collected offers since early in his high school career, the fresh look at him at Monarch High School and subsequent work on the camp circuit has allowed his offer list to nearly double this year. Riggins added Georgia, Ole Miss and Oklahoma tenders in the spring and has continued to run up the numbers as a camper, most recently adding in-state Florida in June. At 6-foot-4, there have not been many questions about the frame and overall athleticism with Riggins, so as he fills out and adds polish, his rise up the rankings should be easy to predict moving forward.

