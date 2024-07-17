Four-star WR Kelshaun Johnson commits to Texas A&M

Johnson is ranked as the No. 183 overall prospect in the Rivals250 as well as the No. 28 prospect in Texas and No. 33 wide receiver.



Johnson has been connected to Texas for quite some time, partly due to location but also with how he spoke of the Aggies and the pursuit they were putting into him.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound wideout talked about why his interest has always been so high in the Aggies.

“When they first got on the job, they got on me. Coach (Colin) Klein and coach (Holmon) Wiggins were just talking to me almost every day. It was just about how bad they want me. When I went on my visit, I sat with Coach Klein and he said he wanted to use me inside, outside, and how he’ll get the ball to me so I can do me. And then just talking with coach Wiggins and sitting down with him, I feel like he’s already got a good resume, so why not get coached by some of the best.”

As far as the style of play Johnson brings to College Station, it certainly has a lot to do with speed. Last year, Johnson clocked in as a 10.4 100 meter runner. His style of route running is also very twitchy and quick-footed. Wiggins had some comparisons to some of his former wideouts.

“I remember talking to coach Wiggins, who coached at Alabama and he say I remind him of Devonta (Smith) or Jameson (Williams).”