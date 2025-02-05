 Skip navigation
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner's 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks
Canucks sign defenseman Marcus Pettersson to 6-year, $33 million extension

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA's Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Michigan wins out for elite four-star OL Ty Haywood

  By
  Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst,
  By
  Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published February 5, 2025 10:14 AM
Bryce Underwood’s blindside should be intact for the foreseeable future.

Months after Michigan made a splash by flipping the five-star quarterback away from LSU, Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines dipped back into the SEC pool to pluck another blue-chipper -- this one to protect for Underwood during his run in Ann Arbor.

Elite four-star OL Ty Haywood made his commitment to Michigan official on Wednesday -- committing and inking with the Wolverines after spending a half-year verbally committed to the Crimson Tide.

The Wolverines started to trend up the top-100 prospect out of Denton (Texas) Ryan High School in Dallas shortly after flipping Underwood away from LSU. Haywood did not sign with Alabama during the Early Signing Period in December -- and reopened his recruitment publicly in January before taking his lone official visit in January -- to Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines have been trending for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound OL since early December and made it official during Wednesday’s National Signing Day.