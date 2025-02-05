Michigan wins out for elite four-star OL Ty Haywood
Bryce Underwood’s blindside should be intact for the foreseeable future.
Months after Michigan made a splash by flipping the five-star quarterback away from LSU, Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines dipped back into the SEC pool to pluck another blue-chipper -- this one to protect for Underwood during his run in Ann Arbor.
Elite four-star OL Ty Haywood made his commitment to Michigan official on Wednesday -- committing and inking with the Wolverines after spending a half-year verbally committed to the Crimson Tide.
The Wolverines started to trend up the top-100 prospect out of Denton (Texas) Ryan High School in Dallas shortly after flipping Underwood away from LSU. Haywood did not sign with Alabama during the Early Signing Period in December -- and reopened his recruitment publicly in January before taking his lone official visit in January -- to Ann Arbor.
The Wolverines have been trending for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound OL since early December and made it official during Wednesday’s National Signing Day.