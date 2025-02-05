Michigan wins out for elite four-star OL Ty Haywood

Bryce Underwood’s blindside should be intact for the foreseeable future.

Months after Michigan made a splash by flipping the five-star quarterback away from LSU, Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines dipped back into the SEC pool to pluck another blue-chipper -- this one to protect for Underwood during his run in Ann Arbor.

Elite four-star OL Ty Haywood made his commitment to Michigan official on Wednesday -- committing and inking with the Wolverines after spending a half-year verbally committed to the Crimson Tide.