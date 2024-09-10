 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Diamond League Final: Sha’Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone each enter 2 races
Adam Larsson
Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year
Cam Skattebo
Big 12 off to another running start with newcomers Skattebo and Conley among league’s best

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_betitinamin7pgames_240910.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-UK, CU-CSU Week 3
nbc_cfb_betitinamin12pgames_240910.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bama-WISC, ASU-MICH in Week 3
nbc_cfb_betitinamin3pgames_240910__574875.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UO-OSU, UW-WSU Week 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_dlzurich_240905.jpg
Diamond League Final: Sha’Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone each enter 2 races
Adam Larsson
Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year
Cam Skattebo
Big 12 off to another running start with newcomers Skattebo and Conley among league’s best

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_betitinamin7pgames_240910.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-UK, CU-CSU Week 3
nbc_cfb_betitinamin12pgames_240910.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bama-WISC, ASU-MICH in Week 3
nbc_cfb_betitinamin3pgames_240910__574875.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UO-OSU, UW-WSU Week 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Midwest Rumor Mill: Latest buzz after big visits

  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published September 10, 2024 10:29 AM
Rivals Article Logo
Highlights: Texas, Ewers dominate Michigan
September 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Quinn Ewers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns as Texas traveled to Ann Arbor and pounded the defending national champion Michigan, 31-12, for a huge Week 2 victory.


Recruiting news is flowing fast and furious as prospects return from key visits, and Rivals national analyst Greg Smith has all the latest buzz from the Midwest.


MORE RUMOR MILL: Fall commitment flips coming into focus

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker


Blade is one of the next big-time defensive lineman to come out of Illinois. The 2026 four-star was in Champaign for the Illini’s big win over Kansas. It was an eye-opening experience for him to be in a crazy environment for the game.

Illinois is definitely more in the mix for Blade after this weekend. Notre Dame, Miami and others are also in serious contention.


Dotson is one of the best prospects I’ve seen in person so far this season. He racked up 17 tackles the night I saw him and followed that up with a pick-six the next week. He’s committed to Pitt but was in Ann Arbor for the matchup with Texas.

Coming out of that game the buzz is that he’s firmly committed to the Panthers but Michigan won’t be the last program to try and flip him this season.


Grimsley, who recently backed off of a commitment to South Dakota, has burst onto the recruiting scene after a hot start to his senior season.

He’s hearing from Iowa and Eastern Michigan most right now but look for many Power Four programs to get involved here.


Higgins is an important regional recruit for Nebraska. He was back in Lincoln for the matchup with Colorado and was blown away by the atmosphere. Nebraska is making a real move for the four-star out of Kansas.

This could be another Nebraska versus Oklahoma battle for a front seven defender.


The Minnesota native has been picking up steam in the 2026 class recently. He holds offers from Iowa and Iowa State among others so it was intriguing that he was in Iowa City for the rivalry game.

Voss had a great time and a lot of fun on the visit. Minnesota and Wisconsin are also programs to watch in this recruitment.


Walker has been on the radar of many Power Four programs but that hasn’t translated into offers quite yet. Things could be picking up for him soon though.

He’s had a strong start to his junior season and completed 78 percent of his passes last weekend. He’ll take a visit to Virginia this weekend and the team offered him recently. He’s excited to see the atmosphere on campus and get to know the coaches better.


Wilmes is becoming a national recruit out of Kansas. He holds offers from Wisconsin, Kansas State and Iowa but several programs outside the region are showing interest.

That includes Clemson where he visited this weekend. Wilmes grew up a Clemson fan so it was great for him to see the gameday experience in person as he keeps building the relationship with the staff.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.