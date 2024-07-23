Midwest Spotlight: Biggest upcoming decisions on the radar

Andrew Babalola Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com



Football season is just weeks away, which means time is running out for prospects who want to wrap up their recruitment before the start of their senior campaign. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Greg Smith looks at four Midwest standouts who are scheduled to commit in August.



Timetable: By end of August The four-star offensive tackle has been methodical in his approach to his recruitment. This summer he took official visits to Auburn, Missouri, Stanford, Michigan and Oklahoma. Each program has something that intrigues the Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest star. Michigan and Stanford appear to be out in front for him. He and his family really value education so it makes sense that those two are in front of the pack. Babalola wants to make his commitment prior to the start of his senior season.

*****

Iose Epenesa Eliot Clough



Timetable: By end of summer Can any program do enough to pull the Hawkeye legacy away from Iowa? That has been the question throughout the recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Iose Epenesa. I’m never going to count out the ability to continue the family legacy in Iowa City, but there does seem to be buzz building that Miami is making things interesting. Being coached by Hall of Famer Jason Taylor carries a lot of weight, and the Hurricanes did their best to make Epenesa feel as if Miami was the place for him during his official visit. The Illinois native wants to decide in the next month or so.

*****

Trey McNutt Matt Moreno | Rivals



Timetable: Aug 3 There is a new level of intrigue with the dynamic playmaker out of Ohio. The feeling was that he was a heavy lean to Oregon to play for coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks. He was set to commit on July 19 but announced he’s pushing the date back to Aug. 3. Will that give a team such as Texas A&M an opening to make a final push and land him? Florida, Ohio State and USC are in the race too. McNutt is knocking on the door of five-star status and checks in at No. 20 in the Rivals250.

*****



Timetable: First game of season Miller has ended up way under the radar as a four-star prospect. He’s fairly quiet and lets his play do the talking, but he’s a great prospect. Miller racked up 66 catches for 1,361 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior. He took summer official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and Kentucky. Miller told Rivals that he wants to make his commitment around the first game of his senior season. It’s a tough race to handicap right now but keep an eye on Tennessee. He had great things to say about his time in Knoxville after his official visit to Rocky Top.

