Predictions: Where the top five uncommitted QBs will land

Landon Duckworth

The big visit month of June is coming up so before all of that happens, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at the top five uncommitted prospects at each position. We start with quarterbacks:



The five-star quarterback is essentially a class of 2027 prospect because he’s still planning a one-year Mormon mission but the same top teams remain in his recruitment. Oregon, BYU and Michigan have been solidly his top three for some weeks. USC is still definitely being considered because of coach Lincoln Riley’s history with quarterbacks, Ohio State continues to appeal to him and Ole Miss is in there because of coach Lane Kiffin but location there might be a concern. After losing four-star Jonas Williams to USC and missing on five-star Jared Curtis, the Ducks could ramp up all efforts and focus on landing Lyons, who could end up being like the Oregon version (not the Auburn version) of Bo Nix but maybe even more athletic. Prediction: Oregon



Over four weekends, Duckworth will see Auburn, South Carolina, Florida State and Ole Miss in that order as the former Gamecocks commit is not eliminating them but there is another front-runner heading into these trips. Ole Miss has emerged as the favorite for the Jackson, Ala., standout as his relationship with coach Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and others is very strong and could be tough to beat. Selling Duckworth as the next LaNorris Sellers could be intriguing at South Carolina, the opportunity at Florida State is clear and playing in Auburn coach Hugh Freeze’s offense surrounded by a loaded group of receivers is interesting but heading into June, Ole Miss leads. Prediction: Ole Miss



There are numerous reasons why Bentley would pick LSU: He has a great relationship with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, he loves how the Tigers recruit elite wide receivers and their loaded class this cycle could help his decision and LSU’s defense has historically been great so Bentley’s offense will be on the field more. But it feels like Oklahoma has the slight edge for the Celina, Texas four-star standout. After transfer QB John Mateer leaves for the NFL, the depth chart is wide open in Norman, there is a feeling that Bentley is new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s guy and the offense is going to be very pass-friendly. Four-star QB Jaden O’Neal remains committed to Oklahoma but there are some major rumors that he is strongly considering others. Prediction: Oklahoma



Stanford and Indiana remain the front-runners for the four-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, Calif., and many people believe the Cardinal will be tough to beat considering Fahey’s personality, his focus on academics and athletics, and that general manager Andrew Luck is personally involved in recruiting him. Oklahoma State is another Fahey is considering but that feels like a long shot right now. The one to really watch is Ohio State. The Buckeyes have come on strong recently - assistants Billy Fessler and Brian Hartline have been out recently - and Fahey visits in late June. If Ohio State makes him an even bigger priority, that could be the biggest threat to Stanford. Prediction: Stanford (for now)