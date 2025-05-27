Predictions: Where the top five uncommitted RBs will land

Derrek Cooper

The big visit month of June is coming up so before all of that happens, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at the top five uncommitted prospects at each position. We move to running backs. MORE PREDICTIONS: Where the top five uncommitted QBs will land



Getting a great read on Cooper’s recruitment is getting a little tougher as some major programs make a serious push. The five-star all-purpose back just returned from an excellent visit to Auburn as the Tigers are trying to push even higher in his recruitment. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna standout heads to Miami this weekend and then goes to Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. Texas is working on getting a trip as well after a strong visit to Austin recently. An argument could be made in numerous ways here as former Chaminade Madonna standout Jeremiah Smith is starring with the Buckeyes, he continues to show significant interest in Georgia and Miami is going to do everything possible to keep him home. It seems like the Hurricanes have a slight edge heading through this month. Prediction: Miami



It would be an absolute shocker if the four-star running back from Jackson, Ala., does not commit to Alabama on his June 26 commitment date. Texas has worked hard to stay involved with Crowell. Auburn keeps working on him and his teammate four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth. Georgia is also in the picture. But the Crimson Tide have led for a long time here and that has not seemed to change in recent weeks. Crowell reclassified from 2027 to 2026 and Alabama has always led. That should remain the same heading into his decision. Prediction: Alabama



Texas remains the front-runner in Edwards’ recruitment but things have gotten much more interesting for the four-star running back from Carthage, Texas, in recent weeks. Edwards replaced two seemingly throw-away visits to Baylor and SMU (he was never going to either of those programs) with Alabama and LSU. Texas A&M is still battling for the East Texas standout but his relationship with new Texas running backs coach Chad Scott is growing all the time and the Longhorns remain the team to beat – maybe by a wide margin. Prediction: Texas



There is a little opaqueness in Hiter’s recruitment as Michigan had been the front-runner for a long time and it looked like things were heading in that direction with Georgia very much involved with the four-star from Mineral (Va.) Louisa County. Tennessee is now surging in this recruitment and while the Volunteers might not be the clear front-runner things are definitely trending in that direction. Ohio State is getting more in the mix as well so things could keep changing. But Tennessee is starting to take a lead in his recruitment, overtaking Michigan and others. Prediction: Tennessee