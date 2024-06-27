Rivals Five-Star: Biggest surprises from marquee event



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 100 of the best prospects in the country competed at the Rivals Five-Star this week at the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. With some of the best talent on hand, there was no shortage of big plays and surprises along the way. Here are the 12 biggest surprises from the 2024 Rivals Five-Star.

TAE’SHAUN GELSEY HAS SPECTACULAR HANDS



Tae’Shaun Gelsey was one of the favorite targets for Tavien St. Clair and Noah Grubbs on Team SUBZERO. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder easily navigates downfield and consistently finds ways to get open. Gelsey, also a standout basketball player, has excellent hands and made several wow grabs between one-on-ones and the 7-on-7 competition. Florida is a team to watch with the four-star TE.

How about this 🎯 from Ohio St QB commit Tavien St Clair pic.twitter.com/8ttlaGDUdn — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

*****

ANDREW MARSH COULD NOT BE STOPPED



Andrew Marsh was squarely in the mix for WR MVP honors after a stellar showing at the Rivals Five-Star. The top-50 pass-catcher from Katy (Texas) Jordan High was outstanding stretching the field vertically and also working along the perimeter. Marsh fires back to the football and operates well at multiple layers of the field. Michigan, Washington, USC and Texas are all in the mix for one of the Lone Star State’s best.

Andrew Marsh with a great grab on the perimeter pic.twitter.com/JVH94Ykd87 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

*****

BRYCE FITZGERALD STICKY IN COVERAGE



Rivals250 DB Bryce Fitzgerald had an excellent day in coverage. The South Florida cornerback was superb turning to patrol the inside and also was sticky in coverage downfield. Fitzgerald also came away with a pick during one-on-ones. Miami, Florida, Florida State and LSU are all in pursuit with a July decision on the way.

Bryce Fitzgerald with a PICK pic.twitter.com/LVn5IlGEN0 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

*****

DAYLAN MCCUTCHEON BROUGHT HIS A-PLUS GAME



Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy top-100 WR Daylan McCutcheon was another pass-catcher right in the thick of the MVP conversation. The Texas-based receiver is a fantastic route-runner and consistently separates on routes downfield and at different parts of the field. McCutcheon has excellent hands and showcased a vast catch radius at the Rivals Five-Star. With more mass on his frame, he was also impressive working in space. Florida State, USC, Ohio State and Texas are all in the mix with McCutcheon.

Daylan McCutcheon with a stellar grab pic.twitter.com/jcZVgVXiyK — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

*****

JASPER PARKER IS A THREE-DOWN BACK



Newly minted Michigan running back commit Jasper Parker showed off an entire new dimension of his game of his game at the Rivals Five-Star. The 6-foot-1, 200-plus pounder from The Boot was excellent catching balls out of the backfield, especially in the 7-on-7 setting where the future Wolverine made a handful of impressive grabs and caught the ball well in traffic. Parker showed out during one-on-ones with the ability to get open and make plays even in good coverage.

Helluva grab by Michigan commit Jasper Parker over a defender pic.twitter.com/lPvFET2bj4 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

*****

KEYLAN MOSES SHINES IN COVERAGE



Four-star LSU linebacker commit Keylan Moses does a lot of things on Friday nights for Baton Rouge (La.) University – running the football, rushing the passer and making plays from sideline to sideline. During the Rivals Five-Star, Moses took a major leap forward in pass coverage. At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, the four-star backer moves well and has a versatile skill set. The longtime LSU commit recently made official visits to Texas A&M and Oregon.

Keylan Moses having a big day at Five StarRepping the purple and gold pic.twitter.com/SoXCRBEUDH — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

*****

MAX BUCHANAN STANDS UP TO BIG TESTS



Local four-star OL Max Buchanan saw action inside at both guard and center, and the Sanford (Fla.) Seminole High standout was an eye-catcher. Buchanan, at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, is light on his feet, plays with a strong base, and uses his length and hands well. The Sunshine State blue-chipper had strong reps against some of the top DL in attendance. Miami is trending with the in-state lineman.

*****

JAHKEEM STEWART SHINES VS. THE NATION’S BEST



The No. 1 player in 2026 had a day inside of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ facility. Jahkeem Stewart was dominant in one-on-ones off the edge and also working inside. The five-star DL is immensely powerful and has uncanny length, and outpowered some of the best OL on hand. Stewart utilized strong pass-rush moves working inside and fired off the ball from a two-point stance off the edge. With the possibility of Stewart reclassifying to the 2025 class, his dominant performance against others in the 2025 and 2026 class is even more notable.

Jahkeem Stewart with some STRONG reps at Five StarRocking Ohio State gear @Jahkeem2026 pic.twitter.com/xBkhnoMxsi — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

*****

OMARION ROBINSON TURNS HEADS AT SAFETY



Omarion Robinson captured DB MVP honors in a crowded field of star defensive backs. The No. 1 player in Arkansas saw action at cornerback and safety, and impressed at both positions. The four-star safety fared well in press and also closes well on the football. He has superb start-stop quickness and tremendous ball skills in coverage. Oklahoma, Oregon and Arkansas are all in pursuit of Robinson, who announces his decision on July 6.

Omarion Robinson in coverage pic.twitter.com/tIgys92Gwu — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

*****

MALIK AUTRY PROVIDES PASS-RUSH POP FROM THE INSIDE



Malik Autry is one of the BIGGEST players in America. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder occupies gaps and commands multiple blockers Friday nights at Opelika (Ala.) High, and showcased his pass-rush prowess as an interior defensive lineman at the Rivals Five-Star. The longtime Auburn verbal is extremely powerful and bullied OL from the 3-tech. He also worked in a spin move and a dip to win reps during the one-on-one portion. Autry has the size and skill-set to be a dangerous interior pass-rusher. Ohio State is working hard to change the Auburn commit’s mind.

Malik Autry — powerful and nimble on the interior of the DL pic.twitter.com/MLjnkqrMQm — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

*****

NAEEM BORROUGHS SHOWS UP IN A BIG WAY



Naeem Borroughs was a few ticks away from winning the Fastest Man competition at the Rivals Five-Star, then had a strong outing on the field. The 2026 top-100 wide receiver from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles is a crafty route-runner able to generate separation with ease. The Florida blue-chipper plays with a suddenness and has good hands as well. Clemson, Florida State, Florida, Miami and Georgia all covet the four-star WR.

Nice showing from 2026 WR Naeem Burroughs today at Five Star pic.twitter.com/DhLjdo48uv — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

*****

LONDON MERRITT HAS A MEAN STREAK TO HIS GAME



London Merritt was a glaring eye-catcher during the Rivals Five-Star. Working off the edge, the top-100 defensive end is a twitchy mover that fires off the ball and comes downhill with a purpose. Merritt uses his length to his advantage and hands very well, and plays with a meanness to him. As a powerful edge presence, the Ohio State verbal has a great first step and gave several high-energy second and third moves during reps.

London Merritt plays MEAN pic.twitter.com/UOVsmBduIH — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 26, 2024

