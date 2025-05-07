Deion Sanders © Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





The transfer portal closed a week ago and there have been a number of important signings this week as the last few major prospects lock in where they’ll be playing the upcoming season. Take a look at what you may have missed this week in the transfer portal.

TEXAS TECH ADDS TWO RECEIVERS, INCLUDING A FAMILIAR FACE

Micah Hudson USA TODAY Images



The Red Raiders completed their courting of former heralded recruit Micah Hudson this week. A five-star prospect out of high school, Hudson arrived in Lubbock with incredibly high expectations but had minimal impact on the field this past season. He transferred to Texas A&M earlier this cycle but left the team shortly thereafter and completed his return back to Texas Tech this week. The Red Raiders also signed prolific receiver Roy Alexander from Incarnate Word, further bolstering their receiving corps.

COACH PRIME WASN’T HARD TO FIND THIS WEEK

Hykeem Williams AP Images

OKLAHOMA SIGNS TOP RECEIVER TARGET

Jer’Michael Carter AP Images



The Sooners lost a lot of firepower during the early part of the transfer cycle but they got some of their explosiveness back this week when they signed Jer’Michael Carter. The former McNeese State receiver is a big outside target and should help in the downfield passing game. The Sooners fended off a number of suitors to get Carter, including Tennessee, Baylor and Utah.

MIAMI BRINGS IN OFFENSIVE REINFORCEMENTS

CharMar Brown AP Images



The Hurricanes are trying to finish the transfer cycle off strong and this week they focused much of their efforts on the offensive side of the ball. North Dakota State standout running back CharMar Brown, last season’s top FCS player, signed with Miami after heavily considering Cal. Former Cincinnati receiver Tony Johnson is headed to Coral Gables too. Florida State and UCF were in pursuit of the experienced receiver as well.

BOISE STATE GETS A STAR PLAYER BACK



Boise State was able to make sure the transfer portal didn’t have a huge negative impact on its squad this offseason and getting Braxton Fely back in the fold was a massive win. There were a number of Power Four programs, including Miami, Ole Miss, Missouri, TCU and Cal, hoping to get the standout defensive tackle but each of them fizzled in their pursuit. Boise State now brings back one of the better interior defensive lineman in the FBS.

STANFORD, ANDREW LUCK ADD EXPERIENCED QUARTERBACK

Ben Gulbranson AP Images



Stanford is taking big steps to revamp its roster with general manager Andrew Luck leading the charge. The Cardinal brought in help at quarterback this week with the signing of former Oregon State signal caller Ben Gulbranson. The redshirt junior has played in 18 games over four seasons with Oregon State, throwing for 2,648 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 62-percent of his passes.

THREE MASSIVE OFFENSIVE LINEMEN & NOTABLE RECEIVER HEAD TO SYRACUSE

TJ Ferguson AP Images



Syracuse is hoping to build on its success from last season and it is working hard in the transfer portal to replenish at key positions. The offensive line was a major focus this week and the Orange brought in a few massive prospects, some with multiple years of eligibility remaining. TJ Ferguson arrives in New York after playing 11 games and starting seven at Florida State last season. Zach Rice, from North Carolina, and Kam Pringle, from South Carolina, will likely have the opportunity to earn playing time this season but, with their multiple years of eligibility remaining, should turn into important players for Syracuse over the next year or two. On Thursday night Fran Brown and company found a replacement for Trebor Pena in former Texas and Washington receiver Johntay Cook. The former five-star high school prospect signed with Texas in the 2023 class and transferred to Washington earlier this offseason. He was dismissed from the team shortly thereafter but has landed at Syracuse after taking visits to Arizona State and Arkansas.

MORE IAMALEAVA FALLOUT AT UCLA



UCLA‘s quarterback room got very crowded when Nico and Madden Iamaleava arrived. The Bruins have seen their quarterback depth chart thin out since their arrival. Joey Aguilar was the first to depart, landing at Tennessee. This week Dermaricus Davis officially entered the transfer portal this week. At this late stage in the transfer cycle, he is likely headed for the FCS level.

BILL BELICHICK, NORTH CAROLINA ADD ANOTHER OFFENSIVE LINEMAN



Despite the strange headlines surrounding Bill Belichick this week, the Tar Heels continue to make progress strengthening their offensive line. Former Jacksonville State standout Will O’Steen is headed to Chapel Hill for the upcoming season, hoping to bring some stability to the Tar Heel offensive line. O’Steen started at left tackle for the last three seasons, allowing just seven sacks in that same time frame.

PURDUE’S MAKEOVER CONTINUES

An’Darius Coffey AP Images