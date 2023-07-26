Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Doug Ghim
Matchups in Minnesota: 3M Open Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp
2023 Rushing Yardage Projections: Bijan poised for historic season?
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes sign Sebastian Aho to an 8-year contract extension worth $78 million

Top Clips

nbc_simms_rotodraftguide_230726_1920x1080_2249052739545.jpg
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4ehl_230726.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Doug Ghim
Matchups in Minnesota: 3M Open Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp
2023 Rushing Yardage Projections: Bijan poised for historic season?
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes sign Sebastian Aho to an 8-year contract extension worth $78 million

Top Clips

nbc_simms_rotodraftguide_230726_1920x1080_2249052739545.jpg
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4ehl_230726.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

Published July 26, 2023 12:16 PM

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — After causing a mass crash with a dangerous move at the Tour of Flanders, Filip Maciejuk was given a 30-day ban Wednesday by the International Cycling Union.

The 23-year-old Polish rider for the Bahrain Victorious team will miss the Tour of Poland, which starts Friday, and the world championships, which start on Aug. 3 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former world champion Peter Sagan was among the riders forced to abandon the one-day, cobbled-road classic on April 2 in the pile-up caused by Maciejuk after he veered back on the road after advancing on a grassy footpath.

Maciejuk was disqualified and apologized that day, writing on Twitter: “This should not happen and was a big error in my judgment.”

The UCI said the Polish rider “caused the crash of several riders in the peloton after riding outside of the racecourse and through a puddle on the roadside.”

The sport’s governing body added “it is strictly prohibited for riders to use sidewalks, lanes or cycle paths that do not form part of the racecourse.”

Maciejuk’s 30-day ban started Tuesday.