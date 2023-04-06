PEACOCK PRESENTS LIVE CYCLING COVERAGE OF PARIS-ROUBAIX THIS WEEKEND

Live Coverage of Women’s Race Begins Saturday, April 8, at 9:15 a.m. ET on Peacock

Live Coverage of Men’s Race Begins Sunday, April 9, at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock; Live CNBC Coverage Begins at 9 a.m. ET

Considered One of the Five “Monuments” of Cycling – The Oldest, Most Difficult, and Most Prestigious One-Day Races in Men’s Cycling

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 6, 2023 - NBC Sports presents live cycling coverage of the Paris-Roubaix, beginning with the women’s race this Saturday, April 8, at 9:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and continuing with live coverage of the men’s race beginning this Sunday, April 9, at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock.

The Paris-Roubaix is one of the oldest road cycling races in the world, first being competed in 1896 (the women’s race was held for the first time in 2021). Considered one of the five prestigious “Monuments” of road cycling, its cobblestone roads and mud-soaked terrain make it one of the most challenging one-day races on the circuit. The men’s race will start in Compiègne and the women’s in Denain, with both ending at the Roubaix Velodrome.

The men’s field is headlined by defending champion Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma), five-time world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), three-time world champion Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), and 2019 road race world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo). The women’s field is expected to include defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Tokyo Olympian Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), who finished third in last year’s Tour de France.

Cycling analysts Phil Liggett and Bob Roll, a former professional cyclist who competed in three Tour de France races, will call the action live for the men’s race Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on CNBC.

The 2023 Paris-Roubaix event is part of Peacock’s robust live cycling portfolio, which includes the Tour de France , La Vuelta a España, and more. In a recently-announced extension , Peacock and NBC Sports will serve as the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the United States through 2029.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, golf, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big Ten football (beginning in September), Olympic sports, SuperMotocross World Championship, and much more. To learn more about how to watch cycling on Peacock and how to sign up, click here .



NBC SPORTS’ 2023 PARIS-ROUBAIX LIVE COVERAGE SCHEDULE (subject to change, all times ET):

Date Event Peacock CNBC Saturday, April 8 Women’s Race 9:15-10:10 a.m. Sunday, April 9 Men’s Race 5 a.m.-Noon ET 9 a.m.-Noon ET





NBC SPORTS’ SPRING CLASSICS LIVE COVERAGE SCHEDULE (subject to change, all times ET):

Date Meet Peacock CNBC Wed., April 19 La Fleche Wallonne Femmes 5:10 a.m. La Fleche Wallonne 7 a.m. Sun., April 23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 5:35 a.m. Liege-Bastogne-Liege 7:30 a.m. 10 a.m. Sun., April 23 La Fleche Wallonne 9 a.m.*

*Encore presentation





