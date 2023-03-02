 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Matteo-Berrettini
Berrettini is staying off social media ahead of Wimbledon to avoid positive words
Karsten Warholm
An Olympic champion boos protesters who knelt on the track near the finish line of his race

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Matteo-Berrettini
Berrettini is staying off social media ahead of Wimbledon to avoid positive words
Karsten Warholm
An Olympic champion boos protesters who knelt on the track near the finish line of his race

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PEACOCK TO STREAM EXCLUSIVE LIVE CYCLING COVERAGE OF EVERY STAGE OF THE 2023 PARIS-NICE, BEGINNING THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 5 AT 9:10 A.M. ET

  
Published March 2, 2023 05:13 AM
PNC_Curved_Q

Final Stage Presented Live on Peacock and CNBC Sunday, March 12 at 7 a.m. ET

First Major European Stage Race of the Year, Paris-Nice Features Top Cyclists Including Two-Time Tour de France Winner Tadej Pogačar, Defending Tour de France Champion Jonas Vingegaard, and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 2, 2023 - NBC Sports presents live cycling coverage of all eight stages of the 2023 Paris-Nice on Peacock, beginning with Stage 1 this Sunday, March 5, at 9:10 a.m. ET. The final stage will be presented live on Peacock and CNBC on Sunday, March 12 at 7 a.m. ET.

The 81st edition of Paris-Nice, which marks the first major European stage race of the year, begins this Sunday in the Paris town of La Verrière and finishes next Sunday in Nice. The eight-stage tour will cover a total distance of 1,201 km (746 miles).

Headlining Paris-Nice’s field are two-time Tour de France winner and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), making his Paris-Nice debut, and 2022 Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). Other notable cyclists expected to compete are Americans Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), who won his first professional stage race at the Étoile de Bessèges in February, and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), who also won his first stage race in February at the Tour of Oman, becoming the youngest ever winner of that race. Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën Team) is also expected to compete.

The race also features a strong sprint field including Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Cycling analysts and former professional cyclists Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde, a two-time Olympian, will call the action live throughout all eight stages.

The 2023 Paris-Nice event is part of Peacock’s robust live cycling portfolio, which includes the Tour de France , La Vuelta a España, Paris-Roubaix, and more. In a recently-announced extension , Peacock and NBC Sports will serve as the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the United States through 2029.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, golf, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic sports, SuperMotocross World Championship, and much more. To learn more about how to watch motorsports on Peacock and how to sign up, click here .

NBC SPORTS’ 2023 PARIS-NICE LIVE COVERAGE SCHEDULE (subject to change, all times ET):

DateTimeStagePlatform
Sun., March 59:10 a.m.Stage 1: La VerrièrePeacock
Mon., March 68:55 a.m.Stage 2: Bazainville / FontainebleauPeacock
Tues., March 78:55 a.m.Stage 3: Dampierre-en-BurlyPeacock
Wed., March 88:55 a.m.Stage 4: Saint-Amand-Montrond / La Loge des GardesPeacock
Thurs., March 98:55 a.m.Stage 5: Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise / Saint-Paul-Trois-ChâteauxPeacock
Fri., March 108:55 a.m.Stage 6: Tourves / La Colle-sur-LoupPeacock
Sat., March 117:05 a.m.Stage 7: Nice / Col de la CouillolePeacock
Sun., March 127 a.m.Stage 8: NicePeacock, CNBC


--NBC SPORTS--