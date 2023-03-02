PEACOCK TO STREAM EXCLUSIVE LIVE CYCLING COVERAGE OF EVERY STAGE OF THE 2023 PARIS-NICE, BEGINNING THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 5 AT 9:10 A.M. ET

Final Stage Presented Live on Peacock and CNBC Sunday, March 12 at 7 a.m. ET

First Major European Stage Race of the Year, Paris-Nice Features Top Cyclists Including Two-Time Tour de France Winner Tadej Pogačar, Defending Tour de France Champion Jonas Vingegaard, and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 2, 2023 - NBC Sports presents live cycling coverage of all eight stages of the 2023 Paris-Nice on Peacock, beginning with Stage 1 this Sunday, March 5, at 9:10 a.m. ET. The final stage will be presented live on Peacock and CNBC on Sunday, March 12 at 7 a.m. ET.

The 81st edition of Paris-Nice, which marks the first major European stage race of the year, begins this Sunday in the Paris town of La Verrière and finishes next Sunday in Nice. The eight-stage tour will cover a total distance of 1,201 km (746 miles).

Headlining Paris-Nice’s field are two-time Tour de France winner and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), making his Paris-Nice debut, and 2022 Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). Other notable cyclists expected to compete are Americans Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), who won his first professional stage race at the Étoile de Bessèges in February, and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), who also won his first stage race in February at the Tour of Oman, becoming the youngest ever winner of that race. Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën Team) is also expected to compete.

The race also features a strong sprint field including Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Cycling analysts and former professional cyclists Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde, a two-time Olympian, will call the action live throughout all eight stages.

The 2023 Paris-Nice event is part of Peacock’s robust live cycling portfolio, which includes the Tour de France , La Vuelta a España, Paris-Roubaix, and more. In a recently-announced extension , Peacock and NBC Sports will serve as the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the United States through 2029.

NBC SPORTS’ 2023 PARIS-NICE LIVE COVERAGE SCHEDULE (subject to change, all times ET):

Date Time Stage Platform Sun., March 5 9:10 a.m. Stage 1: La Verrière Peacock Mon., March 6 8:55 a.m. Stage 2: Bazainville / Fontainebleau Peacock Tues., March 7 8:55 a.m. Stage 3: Dampierre-en-Burly Peacock Wed., March 8 8:55 a.m. Stage 4: Saint-Amand-Montrond / La Loge des Gardes Peacock Thurs., March 9 8:55 a.m. Stage 5: Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise / Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux Peacock Fri., March 10 8:55 a.m. Stage 6: Tourves / La Colle-sur-Loup Peacock Sat., March 11 7:05 a.m. Stage 7: Nice / Col de la Couillole Peacock Sun., March 12 7 a.m. Stage 8: Nice Peacock, CNBC





