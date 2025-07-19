Remco Evenepoel abandons Tour de France early in Stage 14

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES, France — Tour de France contender Remco Evenepoel withdrew from the race during the final Pyrenean stage on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Belgian rider, who was third overall, struggled early on as the peloton faced another day of suffering during Stage 14 from Pau to Luchon-Superbagnères.

The Olympic champion, who was wearing the white jersey for the best young rider, got dropped on the ascent of the Tourmalet climb. It was the first of four big mountains on the day’s program, including the final ascent to the ski resort of Superbagnères, which is more than 12 kilometers long.

After handing out bottles to fans, the time-trial world champion got off his bike and and climbed into a car from his Soudal Quick-Step team, retiring from the race.

Evenepoel won the opening time trial of the Tour but suffered in the Pyrenees. After struggling during Friday’s uphill race against the clock to Peyragudes, he had managed to keep his third place in the general classification, more than seven minutes behind race leader Tadej Pogačar.

Mattias Skjelmose, a good climber from the Lidl-Trek team, also abandoned following a crash early in the stage.

The race finishes on July 27 in Paris.