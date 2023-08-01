Skip navigation
NFL
Buffalo Bills
Darrynton Evans
Darrynton
Evans
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Bills expected to sign Darrynton Evans
The Bills worked out three running backs Monday in the wake of Nyheim Hines' season-ending knee injury.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Darrynton Evans
BUF
Running Back
#21
Bills sign veteran RB Darrynton Evans
Darrynton Evans
BUF
Running Back
#21
Colts waive RB Darrynton Evans
Darrynton Evans
BUF
Running Back
#21
Colts holding workout with RB Darrynton Evans
Darrynton Evans
BUF
Running Back
#21
Bears elevate RB Darrynton Evans with Herbert out
Darrynton Evans
BUF
Running Back
#21
Bears claim failed ex-Titans RB Darrynton Evans
