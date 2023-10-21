 Skip navigation
2023 World Amateur Team Championship
U.S. wins first World Amateur Team Champ. since 2014
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Homestead Truck results: Carson Hocevar wins, Championship 4 set
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Glover upset over ‘splintered’ U.S. Ryder Cup team room

nbc_cfb_minnvsiowa_vinescatch_231021.jpg
Iowa’s Vines makes leaping 36-yard grab
nbc_pl_mugoal2_231021.jpg
Dalot’s golazo gives Man United lead over Blades
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_231021.jpg
McTominay volleys Man United in front of Blades

2023 World Amateur Team Championship
U.S. wins first World Amateur Team Champ. since 2014
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Homestead Truck results: Carson Hocevar wins, Championship 4 set
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Glover upset over ‘splintered’ U.S. Ryder Cup team room

nbc_cfb_minnvsiowa_vinescatch_231021.jpg
Iowa’s Vines makes leaping 36-yard grab
nbc_pl_mugoal2_231021.jpg
Dalot’s golazo gives Man United lead over Blades
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_231021.jpg
McTominay volleys Man United in front of Blades

Dexter
Dennis

nbc_rbs_kyrieandlukainjury_231018.jpg
02:38
How injuries to Doncic, Irving impact fantasy ADPs
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss how recent injuries to Mavericks’ duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving impact their fantasy draft stock.
Luka Doncic out for Mavericks final preseason game with mild calf strain
Luka Doncic given warm welcome, but barely plays, in return to former club Real Madrid
Mavericks’ rookie Lively a prime late-round target
Seven NBA Preseason Position Battles to Watch
Fantasy Basketball PG Tiers for 2023: Lillard, Holiday shake things up
Doncic should be a top 5 pick in fantasy drafts