Loading scores...

Kenley Jansen
NL West Bullpens
Brad Johnson takes an in-depth look at the bullpens of the NL West, noting which pitchers have a short leash and who might find saves or holds
More
NFL 2021 Unaccounted For Carries2021 NFL Offseason Team PreviewsMore NFL Columns
MLB Circling the BasesDeal or no DHMore MLB Columns
NBA Zion's Blocks BonanzaGoodbye Rotoworld, hello NBC Sports EDGE!More NBA Columns
NHL NHL Plays: Wednesday Oilers win despite quiet night from starsMore NHL Columns
NFL Draft CFB News of the Week: Feb. 5, 2021Signing Day FalloutMore NFL Draft Columns
GOLF FanDuel Fit: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmPicks and tips: Ride AT&T form with StreelmanMore GOLF Columns
PL FPL Injury Update: Gameweek 23PL Best Bets: No more magic from SheffieldMore PL Columns
NASCAR Best Bets for Joey LoganoBeaver’s Best Bets for the Daytona 500More NASCAR Columns
CBB Maryland Home Dogs vs Ohio State, Week PreviewNova looks for 13th win in last 14 vs G'TownMore CBB Columns
DFS
NHL Plays: Wednesday NBA GPP Pivots: Tuesday 2/9 More DFS Columns
BET
Tampa SB win leads to 'great day' for houseLook for Jazz to stay hot, cover vs. CelticsMore BET Columns