MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx
Golden State’s Veronica Burton wins WNBA Most Improved Player
2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur
Player loses U.S. Mid-Amateur match after his caddie receives cart ride to 20th hole
Johannes Lochner
Johannes Lochner to retire from bobsled after 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jacksonrd1_250915.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1
nbc_playernews_falconpantherv2_250915.jpg
Consider the over with Panthers-Falcons in Week 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueAston VillaEmiliano Buendia

Emiliano
Buendia

Latest News

Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
FBL-ENG-ESP-ARSENAL-ATHLETIC BILBAO-FRIENDLY
How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-EUR-C1-DRAW
UEFA Champions League draw: Who do Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs play?
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Three things Manchester United, Ruben Amorim must fix before they can move on
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Ruben Amorim reaction — How did Manchester United manager view blowout derby loss?
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings: Who starred in Manchester derby?
PL25-26_KC25_REGISTRATION_16x9.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest Kansas City September 2025: How to get tickets, dates, details
Grimsby Town v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Second Round
League Cup 2025-26 third round schedule, fixtures, results, dates
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-MAN UTD
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Chelsea set for 'really good test' against Bayern
September 15, 2025 12:32 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards preview this week's Champions League fixture between Chelsea and Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.
Up Next
nbc_pst_bayche_250915.jpg
9:38
Chelsea set for ‘really good test’ against Bayern
Now Playing
nbc_pst_muche_250915.jpg
11:32
Will Man Utd overcome ‘glaring issues’ v. Chelsea?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_arsmc_250915.jpg
10:26
Arsenal v. Man City could be a ‘fantastic’ watch
Now Playing
nbc_pst_livatl_250915.jpg
8:37
Can Atletico Madrid upset Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250914.jpg
3:50
Previewing Arsenal’s showdown with Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiestx_250914.jpg
1:47
Will Man United continue to stand behind Amorim?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250914.jpg
1:49
Schade following Mbeumo’s, Wissa’s footsteps
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earleuav2_250914.jpg
4:00
Madueke ‘playing with confidence’ at Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_dokuintvjpw_250914.jpg
4:00
Doku: Haaland ‘is a machine’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_250914.jpg
5:59
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
Now Playing