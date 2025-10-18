 Skip navigation
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Three
Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry chasing Keita Nakajima in final round of India Championship
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Mariners a win from first World Series, beat Blue Jays behind Suárez's grand slam for 3-2 ALCS lead
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 MLB Playoffs: Full postseason schedule, updated World Series odds, how to watch, rules
  D.J. Short
    ,
  D.J. Short
    ,

nbc_pl_nfchepostgame_251018.jpg
Chelsea down Forest, Ange's future in doubt
nbc_pl_chered1_251018.jpg
Gusto sent off against Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251018.jpg
James blasts Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Forest

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Premier League Newcastle United Emil Krafth

Emil
Krafth

Sunderland v Aston Villa - Premier League
Sunderland vs Wolves LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - Premier League
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Chelsea: Pressure mounts on Postecoglou
Crystal Palace FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-WEST HAM
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - Premier League
Enzo Maresca reaction: Chelsea manager on win at Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Burnley vs Leeds LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City vs Everton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League
Brighton vs Newcastle LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham - Premier League - Vitality Stadium
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Chelsea down Forest, Ange's future in doubt
October 18, 2025 09:31 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest to put even more pressure on the shoulders of Ange Postecoglou.
nbc_pl_nfchepostgame_251018.jpg
2:15
Chelsea down Forest, Ange’s future in doubt
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chered1_251018.jpg
0:47
Gusto sent off against Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251018.jpg
1:25
James blasts Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251018.jpg
0:57
Neto fires Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251018.jpg
1:21
Acheampong heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pst_fulars_251016.jpg
9:11
Arsenal ‘have everything they need’ to win title
Now Playing
nbc_pst_livmu_251016.jpg
11:35
Expect a ‘UFC match’ in LIV-MAN matchup
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robarsenalclimbv2_251007.jpg
11:04
Arsenal look ‘on a mission’ to start season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robspursbounce_251007.jpg
3:07
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robborunefulham_251007.jpg
2:27
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
Now Playing