Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name?
Ever wonder why the NFL championship is called the Super Bowl? Take a look back and discover the origin of the iconic sporting event's name.
Ever wonder why the NFL championship is called the Super Bowl? Take a look back and discover the origin of the iconic sporting event's name.
Why Brentford fans sing about being a bus stop
Joe Prince-Wright dives into Brentford's rivalry with west London neighbors Queens Park Rangers and how it gave birth to the Bees' cheeky chant, "We're just a bus stop in Hounslow."
Where are Foxes’ Premier League champions now?
Joe Prince-Wright tracks down the stars of Leicester City's 5,000-to-1 Premier League triumph in 2016, from legendary club servant Jamie Vardy to now Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.
Why a church had to set up Man City in 1880
Joe Prince-Wright uncovers the unusual history of Manchester City, which was founded by St Mark's Church to stop mass brawls that allegedly involved upwards of 500 men at a time.
How Aston Villa got the lion on their badge
Joe Prince-Wright dives into the unexpectedly Scottish roots of Aston Villa and how the club ended up with the lion rampant on its crest.
How Chelsea’s ground Stamford Bridge got its name
Joe Prince-Wright tells a tale of two bridges and a creek in west London that evolved into the name of Chelsea's home stadium.
How did Bournemouth become known as the Cherries?
Joe Prince-Wright traces the origins of AFC Bournemouth's nickname of the Cherries, from the Cooper-Dean Estate's cherry blossoms to the club's traditional colors.
Why Wolverhampton Wanderers are known as Wolves
Joe Prince-Wright explores the history of the town of Wolverhampton and how Wolverhampton Wanderers got its moniker of Wolves.
Why Nottingham Forest have forest in their name
Joe Prince-Wright digs into Nottingham Forest's roots, from their origins as a group of shinty players to their connection with Robin Hood.
