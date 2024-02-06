 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark go for NCAA women’s scoring record: Michigan vs Iowa on Peacock, streaming info
David Malukas Headshot.jpg
Update: David Malukas out for at least seven weeks with injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_dinwiddielakers_240214.jpg
Dinwiddie picks ‘hard way’ in signing with Lakers
nbc_bfa_warriorslebron_240214.jpg
Warriors tried to trade for LeBron at deadline
nbc_dps_mecolehardman_240214.jpg
Hardman details how Chiefs engineered SB comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Weather forecast for 2024 Daytona 500
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark go for NCAA women’s scoring record: Michigan vs Iowa on Peacock, streaming info
David Malukas Headshot.jpg
Update: David Malukas out for at least seven weeks with injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_dinwiddielakers_240214.jpg
Dinwiddie picks ‘hard way’ in signing with Lakers
nbc_bfa_warriorslebron_240214.jpg
Warriors tried to trade for LeBron at deadline
nbc_dps_mecolehardman_240214.jpg
Hardman details how Chiefs engineered SB comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ever Wonder?
Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name?
February 6, 2024 04:12 PM
Ever wonder why the NFL championship is called the Super Bowl? Take a look back and discover the origin of the iconic sporting event's name.
Up Next
nbc_nfl_everwonder_superbowlname_240206.jpg
1:44
Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ewbrentford_230408.JPG
1:38
Why Brentford fans sing about being a bus stop
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ewleicestercity_230331.JPG
2:11
Where are Foxes’ Premier League champions now?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ewmancity_230317.jpg
1:17
Why a church had to set up Man City in 1880
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ewastonvilla_230310.jpg
1:10
How Aston Villa got the lion on their badge
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ewstamfordbridge_230303.jpg
1:16
How Chelsea’s ground Stamford Bridge got its name
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ewbournemouth_230224.JPG
1:08
How did Bournemouth become known as the Cherries?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ewwolves_230217.JPG
1:06
Why Wolverhampton Wanderers are known as Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ewnottinghamforest_230210.jpg
1:35
Why Nottingham Forest have forest in their name
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ewmureddevils_230203.jpg
1:56
How Manchester United became the Red Devils
Now Playing

More Ever Wonder?

nbc_nas_everwonderdrivertraining_191101.jpg
02:09
Ever Wonder: How drivers train away from the track
nbc_nas_everwondertirestrategy_190906.jpg
01:53
Ever Wonder: How teams determine tire strategy?
nbc_nas_everwonderfuelstrategy_190905.jpg
02:41
Ever Wonder: How do NASCAR teams gauge fuel?
nbc_nas_everwonder_190811_1920x1080.jpg
02:19
Jeff Burton experiences Hawkeye Inspection
nbc_nas_everwondersimulator_v2_190803.jpg
02:24
Ever Wonder: Why do NASCAR teams use simulators?
Ever wonder what it is like in the Golf Channel newsroom?
Ever wonder what it is like in the Golf Channel newsroom?
nbc_pl_everwonder_handball_181218.jpg
03:25
Ever Wonder: What is considered a handball?
nbc_pl_everwonderdive_181217.jpg
03:22
Ever Wonder: What is considered a dive?
vod_tdf_everwonderbikecomputersv2_180727.jpg
01:42
Why do Tour de France riders use a bike computer?
vod_tdf_everwonderwhatsonateambus_180726.jpg
04:45
Ever wonder: What’s on a Tour de France team bus?
vod_tdf_everwonderhowtdfmakesleadersjersey_180725.jpg
01:29
Ever wonder: How TDF makes the leader’s jersey?
vod_tdf_everwonderwhatsinridersfeedbags_180713.jpg
02:42
Ever Wonder: What’s in TDF riders’ feed bags?
stu_tdf_jenseverwonderjerseycolors_180709.jpg
02:17
Ever Wonder: Tour de France jersey colors
vod_nfl_everwonderwhyputinhassbring_180202.jpg
51
Why does Vladimir Putin have Super Bowl ring?
vod_ew_lefthandedqbs_171220.jpg
01:11
Ever Wonder why there’s so few left-handed QBs?
vod_ew_heismantrophy_171205.jpg
01:04
Who is on the Heisman Trophy?
vod_ew_thanksgivingfootball_171122.jpg
01:21
Why is football played on Thanksgiving?
vod_nas_everwondernascardoors_171117.jpg
01:21
Why don’t NASCAR race cars have doors?
vod_horse_everwonderhorsetravel_171102.jpg
01:10
How do horses travel to races?
Dez.jpg
How did the Giants and Cowboys get their names?