MLB Playoffs Live Blog: Thursday, October 19th

TODAY’S MLB PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
5:07 PM: Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
8:03 PM: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers (Texas leads 2-1)
Once again, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. The Phillies will deploy the exact same lineup that they used in victories over the Diamondbacks in each of the first two games of the series when they take the field in Arizona on Tuesday.
It will be the first time — at least in the big leagues — that any of the Phillies’ hitters have faced Diamondbacks’ rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.
After trotting out the same lineup for each of the first two games of the series, the Diamondbacks have switched up their lineup with left-hander Ranger Suarez toeing the slab for the Phillies as the series shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Thursday afternoon.
As is typically the case when the Diamondbacks face a southpaw, Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll have flipped spots at the top of the lineup, with Marte functioning as the leadoff hitter on Thursday.
Gabriel Moreno has been moved up to the third spot in the order, while the slumping Tommy Pham has slid down to the fifth spot.
Alek Thomas has been bumped from the lineup completely, with Carroll sliding over to play center field and Pham drawing a rare start in right field. That opens up the designated hitter spot for Evan Longoria while getting lefty-masher Emmanuel Rivera in the lineup at third base.
Already facing a 2-0 deficit in the series, the Diamondbacks need to come out and attack Suárez in Game 3.
Marte has had success against Suárez in the past, going 6-for-15 (.400) plus a walk — though all of the hits have been singles.
Christian Walker has also hit the Phillies’ left-hander well in the past, hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a pair of doubles, a triple and four walks.
Evan Longoria is the only member of the Diamondbacks’ lineup that has taken Suárez deep, as he’s 2-for-7 with a homer, double and four strikeouts.
