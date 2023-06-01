 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

June First Baseman and DH Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 1, 2023 02:48 PM
Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

First Baseman Rankings

June First basemen Team 2023 May
1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1 1
DH 1 Shohei Ohtani Angels DH 1 DH 1
2 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 2 2
3 Pete Alonso Mets 4 4
4 Matt Olson Braves 3 3
5 Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 5 5
DH 2 Bryce Harper Phillies DH 2 DH 2
6 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 6 6
7 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 8 7
8 Anthony Rizzo Yankees 13 10
9 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 10 9
10 Yandy Díaz Rays n/a 15
11 C.J. Cron Rockies 9 8
DH 3 J.D. Martinez Dodgers DH 3 DH 3
12 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 12 11
13 Miguel Vargas Dodgers 11 13
14 Luis Arraez Marlins 15 12
15 Alec Bohm Phillies n/a 14
16 Rowdy Tellez Brewers 18 16
17 Ty France Mariners 19 19
18 Josh Bell Guardians 14 17
19 Spencer Steer Reds n/a 34
20 Josh Naylor Guardians 20 21
21 Jake Cronenworth Padres 21 22
22 Isaac Paredes Rays 32 39
23 Christian Walker Diamondbacks 25 27
24 Justin Turner Red Sox n/a 24
25 Alex Kirilloff Twins n/a n/a
26 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 24 25
27 Matt Mervis Cubs 40 31
28 Triston Casas Red Sox 22 29
29 Joey Gallo Twins n/a 26
30 Jose Abreu Astros 7 18
31 Wil Myers Reds 17 23
32 Seth Brown Athletics 26 32
33 Tyler Stephenson Reds n/a 28
34 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 41 36
DH 4 Mark Vientos Mets DH 15 DH 6
35 Joey Meneses Nationals 23 30
36 Brandon Drury Angels 30 38
37 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 27 33
38 Jared Walsh Angels 34 35
39 Harold Ramirez Rays 38 37
40 Brendan Donovan Cardinals n/a n/a
41 Nick Pratto Royals 56 54
42 Nolan Jones Rockies n/a n/a
43 Darick Hall Phillies DH 5 58
44 Ryan Noda Athletics 49 44
45 Harold Castro Rockies 29 49
46 Luke Raley Rays n/a 48
47 Christian Bethancourt Rays 43 43
DH 5 Mitch Garver Rangers DH 7 DH 4
48 Jose Miranda Twins 16 20
49 Joey Votto Reds 35 46
50 Kyle Manzardo Rays 55 50
51 Gio Urshela Angels n/a 40
52 Garrett Cooper Marlins 33 41
53 Brandon Belt Blue Jays 37 56
54 Matt Carpenter Padres DH 12 51
55 Carlos Santana Pirates 44 42
56 Trey Mancini Cubs 28 45
57 Pavin Smith Diamondbacks n/a n/a
58 Owen Miller Brewers NR NR
59 Connor Joe Pirates 59 52
60 Gabriel Arias Guardians n/a NR
61 Dominic Smith Nationals 36 55
62 Wilmer Flores Giants 39 53
DH 6 Nelson Cruz Padres DH 6 DH 5
63 Jake Bauers Yankees NR 60
64 Brad Miller Rangers n/a n/a
65 Darin Ruf Brewers 54 NR
66 Gavin Sheets White Sox n/a n/a
67 Eric Hosmer 31 47
DH 7 Kyle Lewis Diamondbacks DH 10 DH 7
68 Mike Moustakas Rockies 45 59
69 Donovan Solano Twins 53 62
70 Luke Voit Brewers 47 61
DH 8 Daniel Vogelbach Mets DH 17 DH 8

Dropping off: Keston Hiura (57th)

  • Jose Abreu finally hit his first homer of the season against the A’s last week, yet he still managed to go just 2-for-19 in six games versus Oakland pitching. It’s really difficult to see anything at all to be encouraged about.


  • I’m still not sure exactly what to make of it, but Harold Ramirez is having a fascinating season. Statcast has him as the luckiest player in baseball in terms of home runs, as he’s collected eight against an expected total of 4.6. But it’s not because he’s getting cheap ones by yanking the ball down the line. His longest pulled flyball this year is 344 feet. His second longest is 307 feet. He’s hit five balls over 400 feet, but they’ve all been to center. Last year, when he was pulling the ball in the air more, he hit just one ball 400 feet all season. This year, he’s hitting balls 380 feet to the opposite field and getting homers out of it. Obviously, what Ramirez is doing now is working. What he did last year mostly worked, too. I’d have him higher if not for the fact that he’s sitting every three games in the crowded Tampa Bay lineup.