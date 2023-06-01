June First Baseman and DH Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.
Click to see other June rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
First Baseman Rankings
|June
|First basemen
|Team
|2023
|May
|1
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|1
|1
|DH 1
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|DH 1
|DH 1
|2
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|2
|2
|3
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|4
|4
|4
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|3
|3
|5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|DH 2
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|DH 2
|DH 2
|6
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|6
|6
|7
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|8
|7
|8
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|13
|10
|9
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|10
|9
|10
|Yandy Díaz
|Rays
|n/a
|15
|11
|C.J. Cron
|Rockies
|9
|8
|DH 3
|J.D. Martinez
|Dodgers
|DH 3
|DH 3
|12
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|12
|11
|13
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|11
|13
|14
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|15
|12
|15
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|n/a
|14
|16
|Rowdy Tellez
|Brewers
|18
|16
|17
|Ty France
|Mariners
|19
|19
|18
|Josh Bell
|Guardians
|14
|17
|19
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|n/a
|34
|20
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|20
|21
|21
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|21
|22
|22
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|32
|39
|23
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|25
|27
|24
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox
|n/a
|24
|25
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|26
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|24
|25
|27
|Matt Mervis
|Cubs
|40
|31
|28
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|22
|29
|29
|Joey Gallo
|Twins
|n/a
|26
|30
|Jose Abreu
|Astros
|7
|18
|31
|Wil Myers
|Reds
|17
|23
|32
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|26
|32
|33
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|n/a
|28
|34
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|41
|36
|DH 4
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|DH 15
|DH 6
|35
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|23
|30
|36
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|30
|38
|37
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|27
|33
|38
|Jared Walsh
|Angels
|34
|35
|39
|Harold Ramirez
|Rays
|38
|37
|40
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|n/a
|n/a
|41
|Nick Pratto
|Royals
|56
|54
|42
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|n/a
|n/a
|43
|Darick Hall
|Phillies
|DH 5
|58
|44
|Ryan Noda
|Athletics
|49
|44
|45
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|29
|49
|46
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|n/a
|48
|47
|Christian Bethancourt
|Rays
|43
|43
|DH 5
|Mitch Garver
|Rangers
|DH 7
|DH 4
|48
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|16
|20
|49
|Joey Votto
|Reds
|35
|46
|50
|Kyle Manzardo
|Rays
|55
|50
|51
|Gio Urshela
|Angels
|n/a
|40
|52
|Garrett Cooper
|Marlins
|33
|41
|53
|Brandon Belt
|Blue Jays
|37
|56
|54
|Matt Carpenter
|Padres
|DH 12
|51
|55
|Carlos Santana
|Pirates
|44
|42
|56
|Trey Mancini
|Cubs
|28
|45
|57
|Pavin Smith
|Diamondbacks
|n/a
|n/a
|58
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|59
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|59
|52
|60
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|NR
|61
|Dominic Smith
|Nationals
|36
|55
|62
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|39
|53
|DH 6
|Nelson Cruz
|Padres
|DH 6
|DH 5
|63
|Jake Bauers
|Yankees
|NR
|60
|64
|Brad Miller
|Rangers
|n/a
|n/a
|65
|Darin Ruf
|Brewers
|54
|NR
|66
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|n/a
|n/a
|67
|Eric Hosmer
|31
|47
|DH 7
|Kyle Lewis
|Diamondbacks
|DH 10
|DH 7
|68
|Mike Moustakas
|Rockies
|45
|59
|69
|Donovan Solano
|Twins
|53
|62
|70
|Luke Voit
|Brewers
|47
|61
|DH 8
|Daniel Vogelbach
|Mets
|DH 17
|DH 8
Dropping off: Keston Hiura (57th)
- Jose Abreu finally hit his first homer of the season against the A’s last week, yet he still managed to go just 2-for-19 in six games versus Oakland pitching. It’s really difficult to see anything at all to be encouraged about.
- I’m still not sure exactly what to make of it, but Harold Ramirez is having a fascinating season. Statcast has him as the luckiest player in baseball in terms of home runs, as he’s collected eight against an expected total of 4.6. But it’s not because he’s getting cheap ones by yanking the ball down the line. His longest pulled flyball this year is 344 feet. His second longest is 307 feet. He’s hit five balls over 400 feet, but they’ve all been to center. Last year, when he was pulling the ball in the air more, he hit just one ball 400 feet all season. This year, he’s hitting balls 380 feet to the opposite field and getting homers out of it. Obviously, what Ramirez is doing now is working. What he did last year mostly worked, too. I’d have him higher if not for the fact that he’s sitting every three games in the crowded Tampa Bay lineup.