June Outfielder Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.
Outfielder Rankings
|June
|Outfielders
|Team
|2023
|May
|1
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|Braves
|1
|1
|2
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|3
|3
|3
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|2
|2
|4
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|4
|5
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|5
|4
|6
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|7
|6
|7
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|8
|7
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|14
|9
|9
|Juan Soto
|Padres
|6
|10
|10
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|10
|11
|11
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|13
|8
|12
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|11
|19
|13
|Adolis García
|Rangers
|26
|23
|14
|Michael Harris
|Braves
|9
|12
|15
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|18
|14
|16
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|16
|15
|17
|Alex Verdugo
|Red Sox
|24
|16
|18
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|17
|17
|19
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|21
|21
|20
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox
|12
|20
|21
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|30
|24
|22
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|33
|38
|23
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|29
|26
|24
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|20
|25
|25
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|32
|27
|26
|Jarred Kelenic
|Mariners
|69
|18
|27
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|25
|29
|28
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|27
|30
|29
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|63
|43
|30
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|46
|35
|31
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|39
|33
|32
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|n/a
|n/a
|33
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|19
|13
|34
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|34
|40
|35
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|31
|32
|36
|Teoscar Hernández
|Mariners
|23
|28
|37
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|44
|36
|38
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|38
|39
|39
|Hunter Renfroe
|Angels
|36
|34
|40
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|79
|37
|41
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|28
|70
|42
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays
|62
|65
|43
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|37
|50
|44
|Jorge Soler
|Marlins
|101
|78
|45
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|42
|44
|46
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|86
|91
|47
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|57
|49
|48
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|43
|42
|49
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|40
|45
|50
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|92
|67
|51
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|22
|31
|52
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|51
|68
|53
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|55
|51
|54
|Tyler O’Neill
|Cardinals
|15
|22
|55
|Mitch Haniger
|Giants
|58
|52
|56
|Michael Conforto
|Giants
|81
|80
|57
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|n/a
|55
|58
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|50
|103
|59
|Harrison Bader
|Yankees
|53
|46
|60
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|49
|58
|61
|Brian Anderson
|Brewers
|93
|53
|62
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|80
|41
|63
|Jurickson Profar
|Rockies
|48
|54
|64
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|64
|100
|65
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|76
|57
|66
|Andrew McCutchen
|Pirates
|123
|63
|67
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|60
|48
|68
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|71
|88
|69
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|96
|79
|70
|Joey Gallo
|Twins
|88
|64
|71
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|68
|87
|72
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|n/a
|n/a
|73
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|120
|47
|74
|Wil Myers
|Reds
|47
|59
|75
|Mickey Moniak
|Angels
|NR
|NR
|76
|Eddie Rosario
|Braves
|54
|56
|77
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|66
|81
|78
|Joc Pederson
|Giants
|67
|66
|79
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|124
|94
|80
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|41
|71
|81
|Edward Olivares
|Royals
|59
|61
|82
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|135
|84
|83
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|84
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|52
|73
|85
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|210
|77
|86
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|94
|92
|87
|Myles Straw
|Guardians
|83
|76
|88
|Joey Wiemer
|Brewers
|137
|74
|89
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|84
|86
|90
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|73
|97
|91
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|127
|83
|92
|Harold Ramirez
|Rays
|102
|98
|93
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|n/a
|93
|94
|Michael Brantley
|Astros
|77
|69
|95
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|65
|72
|96
|Trent Grisham
|Padres
|82
|89
|97
|Adam Duvall
|Red Sox
|95
|107
|98
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|56
|60
|99
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|106
|75
|100
|Nick Pratto
|Royals
|n/a
|137
|101
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|78
|95
|102
|Akil Baddoo
|Tigers
|144
|147
|103
|Ramón Laureano
|Athletics
|72
|82
|104
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|189
|148
|105
|Drew Waters
|Royals
|112
|108
|106
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|104
|110
|107
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|n/a
|NR
|108
|Randal Grichuk
|Rockies
|115
|114
|109
|Stone Garrett
|Nationals
|98
|85
|110
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|89
|105
|111
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|122
|115
|112
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|113
|Tyrone Taylor
|Brewers
|125
|96
|114
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|90
|104
|115
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|159
|90
|116
|Avisaíl García
|Marlins
|75
|101
|117
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|n/a
|120
|118
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|178
|117
|119
|Manuel Margot
|Rays
|85
|106
|120
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|61
|62
|121
|Adam Frazier
|Orioles
|142
|NR
|122
|Jason Heyward
|Dodgers
|NR
|135
|123
|Tucupita Marcano
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|124
|Victor Robles
|Nationals
|134
|121
|125
|Franmil Reyes
|Nationals
|DH 4
|102
|126
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|n/a
|112
|127
|Austin Slater
|Giants
|117
|118
|128
|Kevin Kiermaier
|Blue Jays
|147
|NR
|129
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|87
|116
|130
|Trey Mancini
|Cubs
|74
|111
|131
|Stuart Fairchild
|Reds
|131
|128
|132
|Dylan Carlson
|Cardinals
|116
|136
|133
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|103
|146
|134
|Pavin Smith
|Diamondbacks
|194
|109
|135
|Austin Meadows
|Tigers
|91
|125
|136
|Jesse Winker
|Brewers
|70
|99
|137
|Rougned Odor
|Padres
|n/a
|NR
|138
|Mark Canha
|Mets
|118
|126
|139
|David Peralta
|Dodgers
|111
|122
|140
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|n/a
|n/a
|141
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|208
|133
|142
|Willie Calhoun
|Yankees
|200
|155
|143
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|107
|144
|144
|Enrique Hernandez
|Red Sox
|139
|134
|145
|Bubba Thompson
|Rangers
|97
|129
|146
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|NR
|138
|147
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|n/a
|148
|Sam Haggerty
|Mariners
|130
|130
|149
|Mauricio Dubón
|Astros
|157
|132
|150
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|109
|113
|151
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|105
|131
|152
|Sam Hilliard
|Braves
|149
|142
|153
|Jake Bauers
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|154
|Corey Dickerson
|Nationals
|143
|NR
|155
|Michael A. Taylor
|Twins
|152
|145
|156
|Oscar Gonzalez
|Guardians
|45
|119
|157
|Brad Miller
|Rangers
|108
|127
|158
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|141
|NR
|159
|Jose Azocar
|Padres
|176
|NR
|160
|Vaun Brown
|Giants
|180
|NR
|161
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Yankees
|n/a
|143
|162
|Robbie Grossman
|Rangers
|150
|NR
|163
|Alex Call
|Nationals
|170
|139
|164
|Nelson Velazquez
|Cubs
|160
|140
|165
|Kevin Pillar
|Braves
|174
|NR
|166
|Taylor Trammell
|Mariners
|NR
|141
|167
|Darin Ruf
|Brewers
|173
|NR
|168
|Jonny DeLuca
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|169
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|156
|NR
|170
|Nick Gordon
|Twins
|110
|123
|171
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|153
|NR
|172
|Preston Tucker
|Padres
|NR
|NR
|173
|Travis Jankowski
|Rangers
|NR
|159
|174
|Tommy Pham
|Mets
|133
|154
|175
|Clint Frazier
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Connor Capel (124th), Henry Ramos (149th), Dustin Harris (150th), AJ Pollock (151st), Oscar Colas (152nd), Kyle Stowers (156th), Cade Marlowe (157th), Nate Eaton (158th), Raimel Tapia (160th)
- The plan was for Riley Greene to jump back up to where he was in the rankings in the preseason, but that’s clearly off the table because of the stress fracture in his leg. There’s no clear timetable for his return, so he slots in at 80th for now.
- The Orioles might have turned to Colton Cowser as a result of Cedric Mullins ’ groin injury, but the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft landed on the IL two weeks ago due to a quad strain. He’s expected back in the coming weeks, so he still might get a look before Mullins returns. He probably wouldn’t be a fantasy stud right away, but even without elite home run or stolen base potential, his all-around game could turn him into a top-20 outfielder in a year or two.
- Mickey Moniak ‘s emergence is leading to tough lineup calls for Angels manager Phil Nevin , who has to stick either Taylor Ward or Hunter Renfroe on the bench in order to fit Moniak in against right-handers. The slumping Ward was the easy choice to get benched initially, but now he’s homered in back-to-back games. I placed Ward 51st for the moment, though I’d have kept him quite a bit higher if not for the playing time crunch. I also had to drop Renfroe some; he’ll probably be a top-40 outfielder over the rest of the season, but for now, he’s going to sit enough to make him a fringy play in shallow leagues.