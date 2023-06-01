 Skip navigation
June Outfielder Rankings

  Matthew Pouliot,
  Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 1, 2023 04:10 PM
Corbin Carroll

Corbin Carroll

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder Rankings

June Outfielders Team 2023 May
1 Ronald Acuña Jr. Braves 1 1
2 Aaron Judge Yankees 3 3
3 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 2 2
4 Yordan Alvarez Astros 4 5
5 Kyle Tucker Astros 5 4
6 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 7 6
7 Mike Trout Angels 8 7
8 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks 14 9
9 Juan Soto Padres 6 10
10 Mookie Betts Dodgers 10 11
11 Randy Arozarena Rays 13 8
12 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox 11 19
13 Adolis García Rangers 26 23
14 Michael Harris Braves 9 12
15 Starling Marte Mets 18 14
16 Byron Buxton Twins 16 15
17 Alex Verdugo Red Sox 24 16
18 George Springer Blue Jays 17 17
19 Christian Yelich Brewers 21 21
20 Eloy Jimenez White Sox 12 20
21 Bryan Reynolds Pirates 30 24
22 Esteury Ruiz Athletics 33 38
23 Nick Castellanos Phillies 29 26
24 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 20 25
25 Ian Happ Cubs 32 27
26 Jarred Kelenic Mariners 69 18
27 Steven Kwan Guardians 25 29
28 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 27 30
29 Josh Lowe Rays 63 43
30 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox 46 35
31 Seiya Suzuki Cubs 39 33
32 Tommy Edman Cardinals n/a n/a
33 Cedric Mullins Orioles 19 13
34 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 34 40
35 Kris Bryant Rockies 31 32
36 Teoscar Hernández Mariners 23 28
37 Brandon Nimmo Mets 44 36
38 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 38 39
39 Hunter Renfroe Angels 36 34
40 Cody Bellinger Cubs 79 37
41 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks 28 70
42 Whit Merrifield Blue Jays 62 65
43 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 37 50
44 Jorge Soler Marlins 101 78
45 Anthony Santander Orioles 42 44
46 Christopher Morel Cubs 86 91
47 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals 57 49
48 Andrew Benintendi White Sox 43 42
49 Bryan De La Cruz Marlins 40 45
50 Austin Hays Orioles 92 67
51 Taylor Ward Angels 22 31
52 Jose Siri Rays 51 68
53 Jeff McNeil Mets 55 51
54 Tyler O’Neill Cardinals 15 22
55 Mitch Haniger Giants 58 52
56 Michael Conforto Giants 81 80
57 Jordan Walker Cardinals n/a 55
58 Marcell Ozuna Braves 50 103
59 Harrison Bader Yankees 53 46
60 MJ Melendez Royals 49 58
61 Brian Anderson Brewers 93 53
62 James Outman Dodgers 80 41
63 Jurickson Profar Rockies 48 54
64 Alex Kirilloff Twins 64 100
65 Nick Senzel Reds 76 57
66 Andrew McCutchen Pirates 123 63
67 Brandon Marsh Phillies 60 48
68 Lane Thomas Nationals 71 88
69 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 96 79
70 Joey Gallo Twins 88 64
71 Leody Taveras Rangers 68 87
72 Zach McKinstry Tigers n/a n/a
73 Jarren Duran Red Sox 120 47
74 Wil Myers Reds 47 59
75 Mickey Moniak Angels NR NR
76 Eddie Rosario Braves 54 56
77 Seth Brown Athletics 66 81
78 Joc Pederson Giants 67 66
79 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 124 94
80 Riley Greene Tigers 41 71
81 Edward Olivares Royals 59 61
82 Jack Suwinski Pirates 135 84
83 Colton Cowser Orioles NR NR
84 Joey Meneses Nationals 52 73
85 Brent Rooker Athletics 210 77
86 TJ Friedl Reds 94 92
87 Myles Straw Guardians 83 76
88 Joey Wiemer Brewers 137 74
89 Max Kepler Twins 84 86
90 Jake Fraley Reds 73 97
91 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates 127 83
92 Harold Ramirez Rays 102 98
93 Patrick Wisdom Cubs n/a 93
94 Michael Brantley Astros 77 69
95 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 65 72
96 Trent Grisham Padres 82 89
97 Adam Duvall Red Sox 95 107
98 Matt Vierling Tigers 56 60
99 Alec Burleson Cardinals 106 75
100 Nick Pratto Royals n/a 137
101 Nolan Jones Rockies 78 95
102 Akil Baddoo Tigers 144 147
103 Ramón Laureano Athletics 72 82
104 Brenton Doyle Rockies 189 148
105 Drew Waters Royals 112 108
106 Dylan Moore Mariners 104 110
107 Ezequiel Duran Rangers n/a NR
108 Randal Grichuk Rockies 115 114
109 Stone Garrett Nationals 98 85
110 Mike Yastrzemski Giants 89 105
111 Jesus Sanchez Marlins 122 115
112 Willi Castro Twins NR NR
113 Tyrone Taylor Brewers 125 96
114 Chas McCormick Astros 90 104
115 Trevor Larnach Twins 159 90
116 Avisaíl García Marlins 75 101
117 Harold Castro Rockies n/a 120
118 Luke Raley Rays 178 117
119 Manuel Margot Rays 85 106
120 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks 61 62
121 Adam Frazier Orioles 142 NR
122 Jason Heyward Dodgers NR 135
123 Tucupita Marcano Pirates NR NR
124 Victor Robles Nationals 134 121
125 Franmil Reyes Nationals DH 4 102
126 Luis Rengifo Angels n/a 112
127 Austin Slater Giants 117 118
128 Kevin Kiermaier Blue Jays 147 NR
129 Kyle Isbel Royals 87 116
130 Trey Mancini Cubs 74 111
131 Stuart Fairchild Reds 131 128
132 Dylan Carlson Cardinals 116 136
133 Chris Taylor Dodgers 103 146
134 Pavin Smith Diamondbacks 194 109
135 Austin Meadows Tigers 91 125
136 Jesse Winker Brewers 70 99
137 Rougned Odor Padres n/a NR
138 Mark Canha Mets 118 126
139 David Peralta Dodgers 111 122
140 Owen Miller Brewers n/a n/a
141 Connor Joe Pirates 208 133
142 Willie Calhoun Yankees 200 155
143 Sal Frelick Brewers 107 144
144 Enrique Hernandez Red Sox 139 134
145 Bubba Thompson Rangers 97 129
146 Evan Carter Rangers NR 138
147 Gabriel Arias Guardians n/a n/a
148 Sam Haggerty Mariners 130 130
149 Mauricio Dubón Astros 157 132
150 Will Brennan Guardians 109 113
151 Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees 105 131
152 Sam Hilliard Braves 149 142
153 Jake Bauers Yankees NR NR
154 Corey Dickerson Nationals 143 NR
155 Michael A. Taylor Twins 152 145
156 Oscar Gonzalez Guardians 45 119
157 Brad Miller Rangers 108 127
158 Kerry Carpenter Tigers 141 NR
159 Jose Azocar Padres 176 NR
160 Vaun Brown Giants 180 NR
161 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Yankees n/a 143
162 Robbie Grossman Rangers 150 NR
163 Alex Call Nationals 170 139
164 Nelson Velazquez Cubs 160 140
165 Kevin Pillar Braves 174 NR
166 Taylor Trammell Mariners NR 141
167 Darin Ruf Brewers 173 NR
168 Jonny DeLuca Dodgers NR NR
169 Gavin Sheets White Sox 156 NR
170 Nick Gordon Twins 110 123
171 Jo Adell Angels 153 NR
172 Preston Tucker Padres NR NR
173 Travis Jankowski Rangers NR 159
174 Tommy Pham Mets 133 154
175 Clint Frazier White Sox NR NR

Dropping off: Connor Capel (124th), Henry Ramos (149th), Dustin Harris (150th), AJ Pollock (151st), Oscar Colas (152nd), Kyle Stowers (156th), Cade Marlowe (157th), Nate Eaton (158th), Raimel Tapia (160th)

  • The plan was for Riley Greene to jump back up to where he was in the rankings in the preseason, but that’s clearly off the table because of the stress fracture in his leg. There’s no clear timetable for his return, so he slots in at 80th for now.


  • The Orioles might have turned to Colton Cowser as a result of Cedric Mullins ’ groin injury, but the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft landed on the IL two weeks ago due to a quad strain. He’s expected back in the coming weeks, so he still might get a look before Mullins returns. He probably wouldn’t be a fantasy stud right away, but even without elite home run or stolen base potential, his all-around game could turn him into a top-20 outfielder in a year or two.


  • Mickey Moniak ‘s emergence is leading to tough lineup calls for Angels manager Phil Nevin , who has to stick either Taylor Ward or Hunter Renfroe on the bench in order to fit Moniak in against right-handers. The slumping Ward was the easy choice to get benched initially, but now he’s homered in back-to-back games. I placed Ward 51st for the moment, though I’d have kept him quite a bit higher if not for the playing time crunch. I also had to drop Renfroe some; he’ll probably be a top-40 outfielder over the rest of the season, but for now, he’s going to sit enough to make him a fringy play in shallow leagues.