June Reliever Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.
Click to see other June rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Relief pitcher Rankings
|June
|Relievers
|Team
|2023
|May
|1
|Josh Hader
|Padres
|2
|1
|2
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|3
|3
|3
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|1
|2
|4
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|4
|4
|5
|Felix Bautista
|Orioles
|11
|12
|6
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|7
|6
|7
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|6
|5
|8
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|5
|8
|9
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|13
|7
|10
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|15
|9
|11
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|9
|10
|12
|Ryan Pressly
|Astros
|12
|13
|13
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|19
|15
|14
|Liam Hendriks
|White Sox
|30
|16
|15
|Alex Lange
|Tigers
|20
|19
|16
|David Robertson
|Mets
|16
|14
|17
|Paul Sewald
|Mariners
|26
|20
|18
|Carlos Estevez
|Angels
|42
|25
|19
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|8
|11
|20
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|18
|18
|21
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|23
|23
|22
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|14
|17
|23
|Scott Barlow
|Royals
|21
|29
|24
|Will Smith
|Rangers
|75
|27
|25
|Craig Kimbrel
|Phillies
|22
|28
|26
|Miguel Castro
|Diamondbacks
|102
|74
|27
|A.J. Puk
|Marlins
|64
|22
|28
|Adbert Alzolay
|Cubs
|41
|39
|29
|Michael King
|Yankees
|44
|49
|30
|Brusdar Graterol
|Dodgers
|36
|34
|31
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|27
|33
|32
|Andrés Muñoz
|Mariners
|10
|24
|33
|Mark Leiter Jr.
|Cubs
|NR
|NR
|34
|Aroldis Chapman
|Royals
|38
|31
|35
|Dylan Floro
|Marlins
|32
|37
|36
|Giovanny Gallegos
|Cardinals
|40
|40
|37
|José Alvarado
|Phillies
|81
|21
|38
|Yennier Cano
|Orioles
|NR
|50
|39
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|43
|32
|40
|Andrew Chafin
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|26
|41
|Adam Ottavino
|Mets
|55
|42
|42
|Jorge Lopez
|Twins
|24
|30
|43
|A.J. Minter
|Braves
|29
|38
|44
|Pierce Johnson
|Rockies
|NR
|41
|45
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|45
|47
|46
|Matt Brash
|Mariners
|83
|53
|47
|José Leclerc
|Rangers
|17
|35
|48
|Trevor Stephan
|Guardians
|46
|48
|49
|Erik Swanson
|Blue Jays
|51
|46
|50
|Lucas Sims
|Reds
|93
|59
|51
|Hector Neris
|Astros
|60
|60
|52
|Seranthony Domínguez
|Phillies
|37
|54
|53
|Daniel Hudson
|Dodgers
|34
|45
|54
|Colin Poche
|Rays
|88
|58
|55
|Hunter Harvey
|Nationals
|95
|61
|56
|JT Chargois
|Marlins
|106
|NR
|57
|John Brebbia
|Giants
|63
|66
|58
|Scott McGough
|Diamondbacks
|33
|62
|59
|Joe Kelly
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|60
|Caleb Ferguson
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|61
|Nick Anderson
|Braves
|NR
|NR
|62
|Jason Foley
|Tigers
|97
|65
|63
|Steven Wilson
|Padres
|112
|NR
|64
|Nate Pearson
|Blue Jays
|NR
|NR
|65
|Eli Morgan
|Guardians
|73
|64
|66
|Justin Lawrence
|Rockies
|NR
|NR
|67
|Colin Holderman
|Pirates
|NR
|79
|68
|Trevor May
|Athletics
|28
|NR
|69
|Huascar Brazoban
|Marlins
|76
|68
|70
|Michael Fulmer
|Cubs
|31
|63
|71
|Zach Jackson
|Athletics
|NR
|51
|72
|Kendall Graveman
|White Sox
|48
|NR
|73
|Daniel Bard
|Rockies
|25
|43
|74
|James Karinchak
|Guardians
|49
|56
|75
|Wandy Peralta
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|76
|Tyler Rogers
|Giants
|NR
|75
|77
|Brock Burke
|Rangers
|87
|NR
|78
|Chris Martin
|Red Sox
|111
|NR
|79
|Carl Edwards Jr.
|Nationals
|NR
|NR
|80
|Ron Marinaccio
|Yankees
|91
|80
Dropping off: Brad Boxberger (36th), Reynaldo Lopez (44th), Keegan Thompson (52nd), Rafael Montero (55th), Collin McHugh (57th), Gregory Soto (67th), Garrett Cleavinger (69th), Yimi García (70th)
- It’s awesome that he’s back on the mound at all, but Liam Hendriks gave up three homers in five innings during his minor league rehab assignment. Further, he was down two mph from last year in his first outing back in the majors after his lymphoma diagnosis, suggesting it could be a little while before he reemerges as a force at the end of games. It seems best to keep him reserved for now.
- It seemed nearly certain that the Marlins would turn the job back over to A.J. Puk anyway, but any chance of Dylan Floro remaining the team’s closer vanished when he gave up five runs in a loss Tuesday. Puk should return from elbow nerve irritation early next week.
- I doubt the Cubs want to turn Adbert Alzolay into a full-time closer, but he’s earned all of the high leverage action he can handle. Mark Leiter Jr. ‘s implosion Wednesday only adds to Alzolay’s case for save chances.
- While no one should have much faith in the Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan at the moment, the alternatives are the perpetually injured Hunter Harvey and Carl Edwards Jr. , and the latter’s velocity has been down and he’s sporting a 16/12 K/BB ratio in 22 2/3 innings. The Nationals would love for Finnegan to get hot and generate some real trade value at the deadline. They don’t need much of an excuse to keep him in the closer’s role.