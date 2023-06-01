June Reliever Rankings

 Skip navigation
Published June 1, 2023
Liam Hendriks

Liam Hendriks

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I'm behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I'll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Relief pitcher Rankings

June Relievers Team 2023 May
1 Josh Hader Padres 2 1
2 Camilo Doval Giants 3 3
3 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 1 2
4 Devin Williams Brewers 4 4
5 Felix Bautista Orioles 11 12
6 Jordan Romano Blue Jays 7 6
7 Kenley Jansen Red Sox 6 5
8 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 5 8
9 David Bednar Pirates 13 7
10 Jhoan Duran Twins 15 9
11 Raisel Iglesias Braves 9 10
12 Ryan Pressly Astros 12 13
13 Alexis Diaz Reds 19 15
14 Liam Hendriks White Sox 30 16
15 Alex Lange Tigers 20 19
16 David Robertson Mets 16 14
17 Paul Sewald Mariners 26 20
18 Carlos Estevez Angels 42 25
19 Clay Holmes Yankees 8 11
20 Evan Phillips Dodgers 18 18
21 Jason Adam Rays 23 23
22 Pete Fairbanks Rays 14 17
23 Scott Barlow Royals 21 29
24 Will Smith Rangers 75 27
25 Craig Kimbrel Phillies 22 28
26 Miguel Castro Diamondbacks 102 74
27 A.J. Puk Marlins 64 22
28 Adbert Alzolay Cubs 41 39
29 Michael King Yankees 44 49
30 Brusdar Graterol Dodgers 36 34
31 Kyle Finnegan Nationals 27 33
32 Andrés Muñoz Mariners 10 24
33 Mark Leiter Jr. Cubs NR NR
34 Aroldis Chapman Royals 38 31
35 Dylan Floro Marlins 32 37
36 Giovanny Gallegos Cardinals 40 40
37 José Alvarado Phillies 81 21
38 Yennier Cano Orioles NR 50
39 Bryan Abreu Astros 43 32
40 Andrew Chafin Diamondbacks NR 26
41 Adam Ottavino Mets 55 42
42 Jorge Lopez Twins 24 30
43 A.J. Minter Braves 29 38
44 Pierce Johnson Rockies NR 41
45 Griffin Jax Twins 45 47
46 Matt Brash Mariners 83 53
47 José Leclerc Rangers 17 35
48 Trevor Stephan Guardians 46 48
49 Erik Swanson Blue Jays 51 46
50 Lucas Sims Reds 93 59
51 Hector Neris Astros 60 60
52 Seranthony Domínguez Phillies 37 54
53 Daniel Hudson Dodgers 34 45
54 Colin Poche Rays 88 58
55 Hunter Harvey Nationals 95 61
56 JT Chargois Marlins 106 NR
57 John Brebbia Giants 63 66
58 Scott McGough Diamondbacks 33 62
59 Joe Kelly White Sox NR NR
60 Caleb Ferguson Dodgers NR NR
61 Nick Anderson Braves NR NR
62 Jason Foley Tigers 97 65
63 Steven Wilson Padres 112 NR
64 Nate Pearson Blue Jays NR NR
65 Eli Morgan Guardians 73 64
66 Justin Lawrence Rockies NR NR
67 Colin Holderman Pirates NR 79
68 Trevor May Athletics 28 NR
69 Huascar Brazoban Marlins 76 68
70 Michael Fulmer Cubs 31 63
71 Zach Jackson Athletics NR 51
72 Kendall Graveman White Sox 48 NR
73 Daniel Bard Rockies 25 43
74 James Karinchak Guardians 49 56
75 Wandy Peralta Yankees NR NR
76 Tyler Rogers Giants NR 75
77 Brock Burke Rangers 87 NR
78 Chris Martin Red Sox 111 NR
79 Carl Edwards Jr. Nationals NR NR
80 Ron Marinaccio Yankees 91 80

Dropping off: Brad Boxberger (36th), Reynaldo Lopez (44th), Keegan Thompson (52nd), Rafael Montero (55th), Collin McHugh (57th), Gregory Soto (67th), Garrett Cleavinger (69th), Yimi García (70th)

  • It’s awesome that he’s back on the mound at all, but Liam Hendriks gave up three homers in five innings during his minor league rehab assignment. Further, he was down two mph from last year in his first outing back in the majors after his lymphoma diagnosis, suggesting it could be a little while before he reemerges as a force at the end of games. It seems best to keep him reserved for now.


  • It seemed nearly certain that the Marlins would turn the job back over to A.J. Puk anyway, but any chance of Dylan Floro remaining the team’s closer vanished when he gave up five runs in a loss Tuesday. Puk should return from elbow nerve irritation early next week.


  • I doubt the Cubs want to turn Adbert Alzolay into a full-time closer, but he’s earned all of the high leverage action he can handle. Mark Leiter Jr. ‘s implosion Wednesday only adds to Alzolay’s case for save chances.


  • While no one should have much faith in the Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan at the moment, the alternatives are the perpetually injured Hunter Harvey and Carl Edwards Jr. , and the latter’s velocity has been down and he’s sporting a 16/12 K/BB ratio in 22 2/3 innings. The Nationals would love for Finnegan to get hot and generate some real trade value at the deadline. They don’t need much of an excuse to keep him in the closer’s role.