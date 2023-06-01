June Second Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman Rankings

Dropping off: Nick Madrigal (61st), Christian Arroyo (64th), David Hamilton (66th), David Hensley (68th), Nick Maton (69th), Mark Mathias (70th)

I’d love to have Christopher Morel



