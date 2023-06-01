June Second Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.
Second Baseman Rankings
|June
|Second basemen
|Team
|2023
|May
|1
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|n/a
|1
|2
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|2
|2
|3
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|n/a
|5
|4
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|7
|9
|5
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|4
|6
|6
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|n/a
|7
|7
|Jazz Chisholm
|Marlins
|1
|3
|8
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|10
|11
|9
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|6
|8
|10
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|5
|10
|11
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|37
|28
|12
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|3
|4
|13
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|9
|12
|14
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|21
|15
|15
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|n/a
|14
|16
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|11
|18
|17
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|8
|13
|18
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays
|22
|29
|19
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|31
|37
|20
|Jorge Polanco
|Twins
|20
|16
|21
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|13
|20
|22
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|18
|22
|23
|Luis Garcia
|Nationals
|14
|24
|24
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|12
|19
|25
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|17
|23
|26
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|32
|35
|27
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|15
|21
|28
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|n/a
|n/a
|29
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|27
|17
|30
|Josh Rojas
|Diamondbacks
|19
|25
|31
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|60
|58
|32
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|n/a
|26
|33
|Luis Urías
|Brewers
|25
|42
|34
|Jean Segura
|Marlins
|16
|27
|35
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|30
|34
|36
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|23
|30
|37
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|n/a
|32
|38
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|24
|31
|39
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|47
|51
|40
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|n/a
|n/a
|41
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|42
|Elvis Andrus
|White Sox
|n/a
|40
|43
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|n/a
|46
|44
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|n/a
|38
|45
|Vaughn Grissom
|Braves
|29
|33
|46
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|n/a
|n/a
|47
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|NR
|45
|48
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|36
|56
|49
|Adam Frazier
|Orioles
|45
|65
|50
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|28
|43
|51
|Tucupita Marcano
|Pirates
|NR
|55
|52
|Kolten Wong
|Mariners
|26
|41
|53
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|35
|59
|54
|Rodolfo Castro
|Pirates
|54
|39
|55
|Rougned Odor
|Padres
|NR
|NR
|56
|Ramón Urías
|Orioles
|33
|36
|57
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|58
|Samad Taylor
|Royals
|51
|48
|59
|Enrique Hernandez
|Red Sox
|n/a
|54
|60
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|66
|62
|61
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|39
|57
|62
|Alan Trejo
|Rockies
|n/a
|49
|63
|Sam Haggerty
|Mariners
|n/a
|52
|64
|Mauricio Dubón
|Astros
|n/a
|53
|65
|Michael Busch
|Dodgers
|72
|50
|66
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|50
|67
|67
|Enmanuel Valdez
|Red Sox
|59
|NR
|68
|Nick Gordon
|Twins
|38
|47
|69
|Jordan Diaz
|Athletics
|64
|44
|70
|Joey Wendle
|Marlins
|43
|63
|71
|Jonah Bride
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|72
|Romy Gonzalez
|White Sox
|53
|NR
|73
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|34
|60
|74
|Eduardo Escobar
|Mets
|n/a
|n/a
|75
|Brett Wisely
|Giants
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Nick Madrigal (61st), Christian Arroyo (64th), David Hamilton (66th), David Hensley (68th), Nick Maton (69th), Mark Mathias (70th)
- I’d love to have Christopher Morel higher, but it seems like a bad sign that he was already on the bench Monday and Wednesday and that he’s been utilized as a DH for the most part lately. I think he’s at least a top-15 fantasy second baseman if the Cubs stick with him, but he may not be particularly consistent about it and the Cubs aren’t going to be very patient with his slumps if he’s not contributing defensively.
- I might have dropped Thairo Estrada too much, but there haven’t been any updates on his status since he went on the IL and wrist injuries scare me. If he shows some progress over the next week, then I’d move him back up closer to where I had him last month.