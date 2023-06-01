 Skip navigation
June Second Baseman Rankings

  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 1, 2023 04:16 PM
Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m behind on comments, a consequence of being a little under the weather these last few days, but I’ll be filling in some more throughout the day Thursday.

Second Baseman Rankings

June Second basemen Team 2023 May
1 Mookie Betts Dodgers n/a 1
2 Marcus Semien Rangers 2 2
3 Nico Hoerner Cubs n/a 5
4 Jose Altuve Astros 7 9
5 Ozzie Albies Braves 4 6
6 Ryan McMahon Rockies n/a 7
7 Jazz Chisholm Marlins 1 3
8 Jonathan India Reds 10 11
9 Brandon Lowe Rays 6 8
10 Tommy Edman Cardinals 5 10
11 Nolan Gorman Cardinals 37 28
12 Andres Gimenez Guardians 3 4
13 Gleyber Torres Yankees 9 12
14 Max Muncy Dodgers 21 15
15 Miguel Vargas Dodgers n/a 14
16 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 11 18
17 Luis Arraez Marlins 8 13
18 Whit Merrifield Blue Jays 22 29
19 Christopher Morel Cubs 31 37
20 Jorge Polanco Twins 20 16
21 Jeff McNeil Mets 13 20
22 Bryson Stott Phillies 18 22
23 Luis Garcia Nationals 14 24
24 Jake Cronenworth Padres 12 19
25 Trevor Story Red Sox 17 23
26 Isaac Paredes Rays 32 35
27 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 15 21
28 Nick Senzel Reds n/a n/a
29 Thairo Estrada Giants 27 17
30 Josh Rojas Diamondbacks 19 25
31 Zach McKinstry Tigers 60 58
32 Ha-Seong Kim Padres n/a 26
33 Luis Urías Brewers 25 42
34 Jean Segura Marlins 16 27
35 Brandon Drury Angels 30 34
36 Jon Berti Marlins 23 30
37 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates n/a 32
38 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 24 31
39 Orlando Arcia Braves 47 51
40 Jose Caballero Mariners n/a n/a
41 Willi Castro Twins n/a n/a
42 Elvis Andrus White Sox n/a 40
43 Harold Castro Rockies n/a 46
44 Brice Turang Brewers n/a 38
45 Vaughn Grissom Braves 29 33
46 Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks n/a n/a
47 Edouard Julien Twins NR 45
48 Michael Massey Royals 36 56
49 Adam Frazier Orioles 45 65
50 Luis Rengifo Angels 28 43
51 Tucupita Marcano Pirates NR 55
52 Kolten Wong Mariners 26 41
53 Chris Taylor Dodgers 35 59
54 Rodolfo Castro Pirates 54 39
55 Rougned Odor Padres NR NR
56 Ramón Urías Orioles 33 36
57 Owen Miller Brewers NR NR
58 Samad Taylor Royals 51 48
59 Enrique Hernandez Red Sox n/a 54
60 Taylor Walls Rays 66 62
61 Wilmer Flores Giants 39 57
62 Alan Trejo Rockies n/a 49
63 Sam Haggerty Mariners n/a 52
64 Mauricio Dubón Astros n/a 53
65 Michael Busch Dodgers 72 50
66 Brendan Rodgers Rockies 50 67
67 Enmanuel Valdez Red Sox 59 NR
68 Nick Gordon Twins 38 47
69 Jordan Diaz Athletics 64 44
70 Joey Wendle Marlins 43 63
71 Jonah Bride Athletics NR NR
72 Romy Gonzalez White Sox 53 NR
73 Jonathan Aranda Rays 34 60
74 Eduardo Escobar Mets n/a n/a
75 Brett Wisely Giants NR NR

Dropping off: Nick Madrigal (61st), Christian Arroyo (64th), David Hamilton (66th), David Hensley (68th), Nick Maton (69th), Mark Mathias (70th)

  • I’d love to have Christopher Morel higher, but it seems like a bad sign that he was already on the bench Monday and Wednesday and that he’s been utilized as a DH for the most part lately. I think he’s at least a top-15 fantasy second baseman if the Cubs stick with him, but he may not be particularly consistent about it and the Cubs aren’t going to be very patient with his slumps if he’s not contributing defensively.


  • I might have dropped Thairo Estrada too much, but there haven’t been any updates on his status since he went on the IL and wrist injuries scare me. If he shows some progress over the next week, then I’d move him back up closer to where I had him last month.